u-blox AG / Key word(s): Product Launch

u-blox announces MAYA-W5 and NORA-W5, its new reliable Wi-Fi 6 modules for cost-conscious application



16.06.2026 / 08:46 CET/CEST



The MAYA-W5 and NORA-W5 series easily add robust Wi-Fi 6 connectivity to devices while reducing global supply chain risks. Thalwil, Switzerland, June 16, 2026 - u-blox, a global leader in positioning and short-range communication technologies for automotive, industrial, and consumer markets, today announced MAYA-W5 and NORA-W5, two new Wi-Fi 6 module families designed to bring secure, reliable wireless connectivity to the next-generation IoT devices. Addressing applications across smart home and building, industrial automation, healthcare, asset tracking, and beyond, the new compact modules offer two distinctive architectures: MAYA-W5 as a host-based module and NORA-W5 as a stand-alone module, enabling flexibility and optimized design depending on customer preferences. Based on Texas Instruments chipsets, the MAYA-W5 and NORA-W5 series are designed and manufactured in Europe, reducing global supply chain risks. Both modules address a growing market demand for cost-efficient Wi-Fi 6 modules with high standards for reliability, security, and time-to-market. Globally certified and suitable for industrial-grade solutions, MAYA-W5 and NORA-W5 avoid the complexity of chip-level wireless design, enable faster product development and streamline integration paths. Both module families deliver Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) combined with Bluetooth® Low Energy in a market-leading compact size and with industrial-grade quality suitable for global deployment. Internal and external antenna variants across both families provide design flexibility, while form-factor compatibility within the MAYA and NORA portfolios supports smooth migration and long-term planning. The MAYA-W5 series is a host-based dual-band module built around Texas Instruments’ CC3351 chipset, offering Wi-Fi connectivity via SDIO and Bluetooth via UART. The NORA-W5 series built around Texas Instruments’ CC35x1E series is a stand-alone solution featuring an onboard Arm® Cortex®-M33 MCU, flexible memory options, and support for u-connectXpress software to accelerate integration. “From smart buildings to industrial automation, engineers need Wi-Fi 6 that delivers reliable, seamless connectivity right from the start. By integrating TI’s CC3351 and CC3551 Wi-Fi devices into their NORA-W5 and MAYA-W5 modules, u-blox is giving engineers the tools to accelerate their designs and bring production-ready products to market faster. Seeing our chipsets at the heart of these modules is a testament to what’s possible when the right technology partnerships come together to push IoT forward,” said Shmulik Elgavi, Wi-Fi connectivity product line manager, Texas Instruments. MAYA-W5 and NORA-W5 are designed for IoT developers seeking a balance between cost efficiency, performance, and reduced deployment risk. Availability

Samples will be made available in the coming month. For further information, please contact: Media Sven Etzold Phone: +41 76 561 0066 sven.etzold@u-blox.com u-blox is a global leader in automotive, industrial, and consumer markets, driving innovation through our cutting-edge positioning and short-range communication technologies. We are the pioneers behind high-precision technologies, providing smart and reliable solutions that enable people, vehicles, and machines to determine their precise position and communicate wirelessly. With headquarters in Thalwil, Switzerland, and offices across Europe, Asia, and the USA, we are making a global impact. Join us on social media - X, Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Instagram. (www.u-blox.com) Disclaimer

This release contains certain forward looking statements. Such forward looking statements reflect the current views of management and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the u blox Group to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These include risks related to the success of and demand for the Group’s products, the potential for the Group’s products to become obsolete, the Group’s ability to defend its intellectual property, the Group’s ability to develop and commercialize new products in a timely manner, the dynamic and competitive environment in which the Group operates, the regulatory environment, changes in currency exchange rates, the Group’s ability to generate revenues and profitability, and the Group’s ability to realize its expansion projects in a timely manner. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in this report. u blox is providing the information in this release as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward looking statements contained in it as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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