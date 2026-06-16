u-blox Aktie
WKN DE: A0M2K9 / ISIN: CH0033361673
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16.06.2026 08:46:53
u-blox announces MAYA-W5 and NORA-W5, its new reliable Wi-Fi 6 modules for cost-conscious application
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u-blox AG
/ Key word(s): Product Launch
The MAYA-W5 and NORA-W5 series easily add robust Wi-Fi 6 connectivity to devices while reducing global supply chain risks.
Thalwil, Switzerland, June 16, 2026 - u-blox, a global leader in positioning and short-range communication technologies for automotive, industrial, and consumer markets, today announced MAYA-W5 and NORA-W5, two new Wi-Fi 6 module families designed to bring secure, reliable wireless connectivity to the next-generation IoT devices. Addressing applications across smart home and building, industrial automation, healthcare, asset tracking, and beyond, the new compact modules offer two distinctive architectures: MAYA-W5 as a host-based module and NORA-W5 as a stand-alone module, enabling flexibility and optimized design depending on customer preferences.
Based on Texas Instruments chipsets, the MAYA-W5 and NORA-W5 series are designed and manufactured in Europe, reducing global supply chain risks. Both modules address a growing market demand for cost-efficient Wi-Fi 6 modules with high standards for reliability, security, and time-to-market. Globally certified and suitable for industrial-grade solutions, MAYA-W5 and NORA-W5 avoid the complexity of chip-level wireless design, enable faster product development and streamline integration paths.
Both module families deliver Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) combined with Bluetooth® Low Energy in a market-leading compact size and with industrial-grade quality suitable for global deployment. Internal and external antenna variants across both families provide design flexibility, while form-factor compatibility within the MAYA and NORA portfolios supports smooth migration and long-term planning.
The MAYA-W5 series is a host-based dual-band module built around Texas Instruments’ CC3351 chipset, offering Wi-Fi connectivity via SDIO and Bluetooth via UART. The NORA-W5 series built around Texas Instruments’ CC35x1E series is a stand-alone solution featuring an onboard Arm® Cortex®-M33 MCU, flexible memory options, and support for u-connectXpress software to accelerate integration.
said Shmulik Elgavi, Wi-Fi connectivity product line manager, Texas Instruments.
MAYA-W5 and NORA-W5 are designed for IoT developers seeking a balance between cost efficiency, performance, and reduced deployment risk.
Availability
For further information, please contact:
u-blox is a global leader in automotive, industrial, and consumer markets, driving innovation through our cutting-edge positioning and short-range communication technologies. We are the pioneers behind high-precision technologies, providing smart and reliable solutions that enable people, vehicles, and machines to determine their precise position and communicate wirelessly. With headquarters in Thalwil, Switzerland, and offices across Europe, Asia, and the USA, we are making a global impact.
Join us on social media - X, Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Instagram. (www.u-blox.com)
Disclaimer
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|u-blox AG
|Zürcherstrasse 68
|8800 Thalwil
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 44 722 74 44
|Fax:
|+41 44 722 74 47
|E-mail:
|ir@u-blox.com
|Internet:
|www.u-blox.com
|ISIN:
|CH0033361673
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2346632
|End of News
|EQS News Service
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2346632 16.06.2026 CET/CEST
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