u-blox announces the ZED-X20D - “motion-independent” dual-antenna, all-band GNSS heading module for high precision mass market applications
|
u-blox AG
/ Key word(s): Product Launch
Delivering centimeter-level positioning and GNSS heading with all-band capability on both antennas to unlock new levels of mass-market automation
Aimed at the precision agriculture, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), autonomous machinery, marine, and robotics navigation industries
Thalwil, Switzerland – March 5, 2026 - u-blox, a global leader in positioning and short-range communication technologies for automotive, industrial, and consumer markets, today announced the launch of its all-band GNSS heading module, the ZED-X20D. Based on the u-blox innovative all-band X20 high precision technology, the ZED-X20D is a breakthrough dual-antenna solution that delivers robust centimeter-level RTK positioning and precise, motion-independent GNSS-based heading, bringing capabilities previously limited to high-end niche systems into the global mass market.
The ZED-X20D delivers accurate heading even at standstill and low speeds, enabling more reliable auto-steering, safer autonomous operation, and more predictable behavior in real-world environments.
The compact, energy-efficient ZED-X20D targets industrial applications such as precision agriculture (including auto-steering and guidance systems), Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (agricultural UAVs, delivery UAVs), heavy machinery, marine and robotics navigation. It supports all GNSS constellations on L1, L2, L5, and L6 on both antennas, as well as L-band. This “all band on both antennas – no compromises” approach maximizes heading availability and stability and delivers best-in-class performance in challenging GNSS conditions.
All-band heading with easy and scalable solutions
To meet diverse positioning accuracy and deployment needs, the ZED-X20D supports RTK, PPP-RTK, and PPP correction services. Customers can use u-blox PointPerfect to access a comprehensive portfolio of correction options for regional and global coverage, while built-in support for Galileo E6 enables the free-to-use Galileo High Accuracy Service (HAS).
ZED-X20D, together with the u-blox ANN-MB2 all-band high-precision antenna and u-blox PointPerfect service, forms a ready-to-use all-band GNSS solution delivering centimeter-level positioning with accurate heading, simplifying design, reducing system cost, and accelerating mass adoption.
Secure and easy to integrate
Designed with u-blox end-to-end hardened security, the ZED-X20D protects heading and positioning data from satellite to host. It features secure boot, signed firmware, and a hardware root of trust for cryptographic material, supports Galileo OSNMA, and uses encrypted correction data. All-band frequency diversity and advanced interference monitoring provide robust protection against jamming and other threats, helping end customers maintain trustworthy operation in critical applications.
Thanks to the advanced RF architecture and user-friendly heading solution, the ZED-X20D reduces system complexity and on-host processing requirements. Retaining the industry-proven ZED form factor offers an easy upgrade path for existing customers, including users of the ZED-F9P, ZED-F9H and ZED-X20P helping engineers to quickly evaluate, benchmark, and deploy the solution in new or existing designs.
Andreas Thiel, Co-CEO of u-blox, said:
The ZED-X20D will be showcased at Embedded World 2026 in Nuremberg, Germany, on 10 - 12 March (Hall 3–319). The early evaluation board for the ZED-X20D will be available in April. Engineering samples will be available later in Q2 2026.
To find out more, visit u-blox.com/zed-x20d.
For further information, please contact:
u-blox is a global leader in automotive, industrial, and consumer markets, driving innovation through our cutting-edge positioning and short-range communication technologies. We are the pioneers behind high-precision technologies, providing smart and reliable solutions that enable people, vehicles, and machines to determine their precise position and communicate wirelessly. With headquarters in Thalwil, Switzerland, and offices across Europe, Asia, and the USA, we are making a global impact.
Join us on social media - Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn. (www.u-blox.com)
