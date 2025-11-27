u-blox AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

u-blox appoints Matthias Poppel as Chief Growth Officer



27.11.2025 / 07:00 CET/CEST



Thalwil, Switzerland – 27 November 2025 – u-blox (SIX:UBXN), a global leader in positioning and short-range communication technologies for automotive, industrial, and consumer markets, announces that its Board of Directors has appointed Matthias Poppel as Chief Growth Officer and member of the Executive Committee, effective 27 November, 2025. He succeeds Helen Xu, who has decided to pursue new opportunities. We thank Helen for her contribution. With more than 25 years of international experience in the semiconductor, IoT, and embedded systems industries, Matthias, a German national, brings strong global leadership across Europe, Asia, and the Americas. Since 2018, he has served as Chief Sales & Marketing Officer at Swissbit AG, driving worldwide commercial strategy and market expansion. Previously, he co-founded Efficiency Zone GmbH and held senior roles at NXP Semiconductors and EnOcean GmbH, leading global businesses in smart mobility, retail, and energy-harvesting wireless solutions. Matthias also spent 17 years at Texas Instruments in senior sales, marketing, and general management positions in Europe and the United States, leading global teams across product development, engineering, and customer engagement. He holds a Diplom-Ingenieur degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from Technische Universität Darmstadt and an MBA from Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business. Claudio Simao, u-blox’s chairman, commented: “The Board of Directors, the Executive Committee, and the entire u-blox team warmly welcome Matthias Poppel as Chief Growth Officer. His deep industry expertise and global leadership experience will play a key role in driving u-blox’s next phase of growth.” For further information, please contact: Rafael Duarte Head of Business Control

and Investor Relations Phone: +41 43 547 0693 rafael.duarte@u-blox.com u-blox (SIX:UBXN) is a global leader in automotive, industrial, and consumer markets, driving innovation through our cutting-edge positioning and short-range communication technologies. We are the pioneers behind high-precision technologies, providing smart and reliable solutions that enable people, vehicles, and machines to determine their precise position and communicate wirelessly. With headquarters in Thalwil, Switzerland, and offices across Europe, Asia, and the USA, we are making a global impact. Join us on social media - X, Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Instagram. (www.u-blox.com) Disclaimer

This release contains certain forward looking statements. Such forward looking statements reflect the current views of management and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the u blox Group to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These include risks related to the success of and demand for the Group’s products, the potential for the Group’s products to become obsolete, the Group’s ability to defend its intellectual property, the Group’s ability to develop and commercialize new products in a timely manner, the dynamic and competitive environment in which the Group operates, the regulatory environment, changes in currency exchange rates, the Group’s ability to generate revenues and profitability, and the Group’s ability to realize its expansion projects in a timely manner. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in this report. u blox is providing the information in this release as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward looking statements contained in it as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

End of Media Release

View original content: EQS News