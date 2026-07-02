u-blox brings the first F11 products to market, with evaluation kits available today, to establish a new generation of ultra-low power GNSS solutions

The first F11 chips, modules and evaluation kit deliver meter-level positioning "in all environments" with exceptional power efficiency for consumer and industrial applications

Thalwil, Switzerland, July 02, 2026 – u-blox, a global leader in positioning and short-range communication technologies for automotive, industrial, and consumer markets, today announced the availability of the first products based on its groundbreaking F11 platform. Headlined by the UBX-F11270-KB and UBX-F11170-CC GNSS chips, and the EVK-F112 evaluation kit, the launch establishes the foundation for a new generation of ultra-low power positioning solutions that will expand across multiple product categories.

Building on the F11 platform’s promise of “no compromise” between positioning accuracy and power efficiency, the new products deliver reliable meter-level GNSS performance while consuming as little as 7 mW in typical configurations using Low Energy Accurate Positioning (LEAP) mode. Their intelligent architecture dynamically balances dual-band performance and energy consumption, enabling developers to create longer-lasting, more capable devices for demanding real-world environments.

Complementing the first dual-band F11 products, the new M11 sub-family offers an efficient L1-only positioning solution for applications where dual-band GNSS is not required. Available as the MAX-M11N module and UBX-M11070-KB chip, it expands developer choice while maintaining the ultra-low power philosophy of the F11 platform.

The F11 products are powered by the configurable SPG 7.00 firmware and include advanced capabilities such as LEAP mode, Selective L5 operation, polygonal geofencing, advanced multipath mitigation, and indoor detection technology. Together, these features enable reliable positioning across challenging environments while minimizing power consumption.

The F11 portfolio is designed to support a broad range of applications, including:

Aftermarket Telematics

People/Pet Tracking

Asset tracking

Livestock tracking

Wearables

Drones/UAVs

Micromobility

By combining exceptional power efficiency with robust positioning performance, the products help manufacturers deliver enhanced user experiences while simplifying system design.

Michael Ammann, Senior Director of Product Strategy and Support at u-blox, said: “Battery life and positioning performance should no longer be a trade-off. The availability of the first F11-based products marks an important milestone in our strategy to redefine standard-precision GNSS. With our new GNSS chips and evaluation platform, developers are already evaluating how to accelerate innovation across tracking, wearable, telematics and industrial applications while benefiting from ultra-low power capabilities. ”

The UBX-F11270-KB and UBX-F11170-CC chips deliver advanced dual-band GNSS performance for applications operating in challenging signal environments, while the MAX-M11N module and UBX-M11070-KB chip provide an efficient L1-only solution for applications where single-band positioning is the preferred choice, further pushing the boundaries of the trade-off between positioning performance and power consumption through LEAP mode. The EVK-F112 evaluation kit enables rapid prototyping and development, helping customers bring next-generation positioning products to market faster.

Together, these first commercial offerings establish the F11 family as the foundation for future ultra-low power GNSS products from u-blox, with additional modules and form factors, such as the MAX-F11N dual-band GNSS module planned for availability later this year.

Availability

The UBX-F11270-KB and UBX-F11170-CC GNSS chips, EVK-F112 evaluation kit, MAX-M11N module and UBX-M11070-KB chip are available now for engineering sample requests from u-blox.

For more information about the u-blox F11 platform and u-blox standard-precision GNSS solutions, please visit: www.u-blox.com/f11 or contact your local u-blox representative.