u-blox Aktie
WKN DE: A0M2K9 / ISIN: CH0033361673
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12.05.2026 09:06:55
u-blox expands automotive GNSS portfolio with ZED-X20K and ZED-A20K, enabling ADAS and safety critical deployment at a global scale
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u-blox AG
/ Key word(s): Product Launch
Two module launch supports full autonomy roadmap from ADAS L2+ to L4.
Thalwil, Switzerland, May 12, 2026 - u-blox, a global leader in positioning and short-range communication technologies for automotive, industrial, and consumer markets, today announced the expansion of its automotive GNSS portfolio with the launch of two highly specialized modules: the ZED-X20K and the ZED-A20K. This dual release demonstrates u-blox’s commitment to delivering targeted localization solutions addressing the distinct engineering needs of both mass-market advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and safety-critical autonomous architectures. Both modules feature pin-to-pin compatibility, enabling platform flexibility and simplifying product development across vehicle generations as well as jamming and spoofing detection to mitigate the impact of security risks.
As automakers scale their autonomy strategies, they face diverging localization challenges. Engineering teams deploying ADAS L2+ systems require scalable, high-accuracy positioning that works globally without the burden of paid or fragmented regional correction services. At the same time, safety architects developing L3 and L4 platforms require high-integrity positioning and are often forced to rely on complex dual-GNSS architectures to meet stringent functional safety requirements.
To address these needs, u-blox introduces two purpose-built solutions. The ZED-X20K is designed for mass-market ADAS L3 and TCU/IVI applications, delivering lane-level accuracy worldwide using all-band GNSS and native Galileo High Accuracy Service (HAS). By eliminating the need for paid correction services, backend infrastructure, or service management, it reduces total cost and accelerates time-to-market while maintaining consistent global performance.
For applications that require a functional-safety concept for GNSS sensors, the ZED-A20K introduces a new architectural approach. It provides ISO 26262 ASIL-B(D)-compliant GNSS RAW data simultaneously to high-performance QM positioning outputs within a single module. This enables OEMs to transition from traditional dual hardware based-GNSS systems to a single module approach, reducing system complexity and cost. With flexible support of externally hosted positioning engines, especially for ADAS of Levels 3 and up, the A20 concept enables enhanced flexibility for SDV–based architectures. The form-factor compatibility between ZED-X20K and ZED-A20K allows the flexibility to equip different trim levels with or without functional safety requirements out of a single socket.
Andreas Thiel, CEO of u-blox, said:
The ZED-X20K has reached the Engineering Sample (ES) stage, and its evaluation kit is available. Samples for the ZED-A20K will be available from August 2026.
For further information, please contact:
u-blox (SIX:UBXN) is a global leader in automotive, industrial, and consumer markets, driving innovation through our cutting-edge positioning and short-range communication technologies. We are the pioneers behind high-precision technologies, providing smart and reliable solutions that enable people, vehicles, and machines to determine their precise position and communicate wirelessly. With headquarters in Thalwil, Switzerland, and offices across Europe, Asia, and the USA, we are making a global impact.
Join us on social media - X, Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Instagram. (www.u-blox.com)
Disclaimer
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|u-blox AG
|Zürcherstrasse 68
|8800 Thalwil
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 44 722 74 44
|Fax:
|+41 44 722 74 47
|E-mail:
|ir@u-blox.com
|Internet:
|www.u-blox.com
|ISIN:
|CH0033361673
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2325744
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2325744 12.05.2026 CET/CEST
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