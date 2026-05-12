u-blox AG / Key word(s): Product Launch

u-blox expands automotive GNSS portfolio with ZED-X20K and ZED-A20K, enabling ADAS and safety critical deployment at a global scale



12.05.2026 / 09:06 CET/CEST



Two module launch supports full autonomy roadmap from ADAS L2+ to L4.

ZED-X20K delivers cost-effective, global high-accuracy positioning without service overhead.

ZED-A20K introduces a single-module functional safety architecture solution for L3/L4 systems.

Designed to reduce complexity, cost, and integration effort for OEMs and Tier 1s. Thalwil, Switzerland, May 12, 2026 - u-blox, a global leader in positioning and short-range communication technologies for automotive, industrial, and consumer markets, today announced the expansion of its automotive GNSS portfolio with the launch of two highly specialized modules: the ZED-X20K and the ZED-A20K. This dual release demonstrates u-blox’s commitment to delivering targeted localization solutions addressing the distinct engineering needs of both mass-market advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and safety-critical autonomous architectures. Both modules feature pin-to-pin compatibility, enabling platform flexibility and simplifying product development across vehicle generations as well as jamming and spoofing detection to mitigate the impact of security risks. As automakers scale their autonomy strategies, they face diverging localization challenges. Engineering teams deploying ADAS L2+ systems require scalable, high-accuracy positioning that works globally without the burden of paid or fragmented regional correction services. At the same time, safety architects developing L3 and L4 platforms require high-integrity positioning and are often forced to rely on complex dual-GNSS architectures to meet stringent functional safety requirements. To address these needs, u-blox introduces two purpose-built solutions. The ZED-X20K is designed for mass-market ADAS L3 and TCU/IVI applications, delivering lane-level accuracy worldwide using all-band GNSS and native Galileo High Accuracy Service (HAS). By eliminating the need for paid correction services, backend infrastructure, or service management, it reduces total cost and accelerates time-to-market while maintaining consistent global performance. For applications that require a functional-safety concept for GNSS sensors, the ZED-A20K introduces a new architectural approach. It provides ISO 26262 ASIL-B(D)-compliant GNSS RAW data simultaneously to high-performance QM positioning outputs within a single module. This enables OEMs to transition from traditional dual hardware based-GNSS systems to a single module approach, reducing system complexity and cost. With flexible support of externally hosted positioning engines, especially for ADAS of Levels 3 and up, the A20 concept enables enhanced flexibility for SDV–based architectures. The form-factor compatibility between ZED-X20K and ZED-A20K allows the flexibility to equip different trim levels with or without functional safety requirements out of a single socket. Andreas Thiel, CEO of u-blox, said: “With the introduction of the ZED-X20K and ZED-A20K, we are addressing the full spectrum of automotive localization challenges, from scalable, cost-efficient ADAS deployments to safety-critical GNSS for autonomous driving applications. By delivering purpose-built solutions for each stage of the autonomy roadmap, we enable our customers to simplify system design, reduce operational complexity, and accelerate time-to-market while maintaining the highest standards of performance and integrity.” The ZED-X20K has reached the Engineering Sample (ES) stage, and its evaluation kit is available. Samples for the ZED-A20K will be available from August 2026. For further information, please contact: Media Sven Etzold Phone: +41 76 561 0066 sven.etzold@u-blox.com u-blox (SIX:UBXN) is a global leader in automotive, industrial, and consumer markets, driving innovation through our cutting-edge positioning and short-range communication technologies. We are the pioneers behind high-precision technologies, providing smart and reliable solutions that enable people, vehicles, and machines to determine their precise position and communicate wirelessly. With headquarters in Thalwil, Switzerland, and offices across Europe, Asia, and the USA, we are making a global impact. Join us on social media - X, Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Instagram. (www.u-blox.com) Disclaimer

This release contains certain forward looking statements. Such forward looking statements reflect the current views of management and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the u blox Group to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These include risks related to the success of and demand for the Group’s products, the potential for the Group’s products to become obsolete, the Group’s ability to defend its intellectual property, the Group’s ability to develop and commercialize new products in a timely manner, the dynamic and competitive environment in which the Group operates, the regulatory environment, changes in currency exchange rates, the Group’s ability to generate revenues and profitability, and the Group’s ability to realize its expansion projects in a timely manner. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in this report. u blox is providing the information in this release as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward looking statements contained in it as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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