u-blox AG / Key word(s): Product Launch

u-blox expands ZED-X20P platform with global PPP, decimeter-level accuracy, and enhanced resilience for high-precision positioning anywhere



28.04.2026 / 08:27 CET/CEST



ZED-X20P-01B adds Galileo High Accuracy Service (HAS), Moving Base, and stronger resilience against jamming and spoofing, enabling scalable high-precision positioning for global OEM deployments. Thalwil, Switzerland 28 April 2026, u-blox, a global leader in positioning and short-range communication technologies for automotive, industrial, and consumer markets, today announced the launch and availability of its new all-band Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) module variant, the ZED-X20P-01B. Building on the proven capabilities of the ZED-X20P platform, the new module expands access to high-precision positioning by bringing global Precise Point Positioning (PPP) to a broader range of use cases. With support for Galileo High Accuracy Service (HAS) the ZED-X20P-01B enables OEMs to launch products with reliable, decimeter-level positioning across markets worldwide, without tying product availability to local correction infrastructure. The ZED-X20P-01B extends u-blox expertise in GNSS by addressing a growing market need: making high-precision positioning more practical to deploy at global scale. By integrating enhanced PPP capabilities, including Galileo HAS functionality, and improving resilience against jamming and spoofing, verified at Jammertest 2025, the module gives developers a dependable positioning that can serve both as a primary global solution and as a fallback where local RTK correction services are limited, unavailable, or impractical. This flexible approach opens new opportunities for global OEMs to design and ship products with reliable decimeter-level accuracy out of the box across regions, applications, and operating conditions. Built for global OEM deployment The ZED-X20P-01B is especially valuable for products shipped across regions with inconsistent access to RTK networks, SBAS coverage, or reliable communications. This gives manufacturers a more flexible path to delivering high-precision positioning worldwide, while also opening new opportunities in remote, rural, and infrastructure-limited environments. Representative applications include: UAVs without reliance on continuous connectivity for mapping and navigation: Marine applications such as dredging, near-shore navigation, and seabed mapping without complex RTK setup Precision agriculture, construction and mining in remote locations, including geofencing and equipment tracking

Environmental and utility mapping in infrastructure-limited regions

Robotics and autonomous platforms requiring reliable relative positioning through Moving Base functionality Enhanced performance and robustness The ZED-X20P-01B builds on the core strengths of the ZED-X20P while introducing key enhancements: Native support for Galileo HAS for globally accessible PPP corrections

Moving Base functionality for applications requiring precise relative positioning

Improved jamming and spoofing detection and mitigation for mission-critical applications

Continued compatibility with u-blox PointPerfect services for scalable correction options Together, these enhancements help OEMs deliver reliable high-precision positioning across wider geographies and more demanding RF environments, while keeping system design streamlined. Most importantly, they make decimeter-level accuracy out of the box a practical option for products deployed globally. Ease of integration and scalability Maintaining the established ZED form factor, the ZED-X20P-01B offers a seamless upgrade path for existing customers. With its compact design it reduces the need for additional hardware or complex host-side computation. This helps developers accelerate time to market and scale from pilot projects to global commercial rollouts without redesigning their systems for each target region. For OEMs building products for international shipment, the ZED-X20P-01B offers a practical way to standardize around one high-precision platform while expanding coverage, improving resilience, and simplifying deployment. Andreas Thiel, CEO of u-blox, said: “ZED-X20P-01B reflects our commitment to making high-precision positioning more scalable, resilient, and easier to deploy globally. With Galileo HAS support, Moving Base, stronger protection against jamming and spoofing, and a seamless path for existing ZED-X20P customers, we are enabling OEMs to bring reliable decimeter-level positioning to more products, in more markets, with fewer deployment constraints.” Experience ZED-X20P-01B live u-blox will showcase the ZED-X20P-01B at XPONENTIAL 2026 in Detroit, where visitors can experience the module live at booth #23023. Availability Samples and evaluation kits for the ZED-X20P-01B are available in June. For further information, please visit: ZED-X20P module | u-blox For further information, please contact: Media Sven Etzold Phone: ++41 76 561 0066 sven.etzold@u-blox.com u-blox is a global leader in automotive, industrial, and consumer markets, driving innovation through our cutting-edge positioning and short-range communication technologies. We are the pioneers behind high-precision technologies, providing smart and reliable solutions that enable people, vehicles, and machines to determine their precise position and communicate wirelessly. With headquarters in Thalwil, Switzerland, and offices across Europe, Asia, and the USA, we are making a global impact Join us on social media - X, Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Instagram. (www.u-blox.com) Disclaimer

This release contains certain forward looking statements. Such forward looking statements reflect the current views of management and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the u blox Group to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These include risks related to the success of and demand for the Group’s products, the potential for the Group’s products to become obsolete, the Group’s ability to defend its intellectual property, the Group’s ability to develop and commercialize new products in a timely manner, the dynamic and competitive environment in which the Group operates, the regulatory environment, changes in currency exchange rates, the Group’s ability to generate revenues and profitability, and the Group’s ability to realize its expansion projects in a timely manner. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in this report. u blox is providing the information in this release as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward looking statements contained in it as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

End of Media Release

View original content: EQS News