u-blox AG / Key word(s): Partnership

u-blox explores how Celeste LEO PNT complements GNSS for the mass market



13.04.2026 / 09:45 CET/CEST



Low Earth Orbit signals add increased signal strength, geometry diversity, and robustness to GNSS Thalwil, Switzerland - April 13, 2026 - u-blox, a global leader in positioning and short-range communication technologies for automotive, industrial, and consumer markets, is exploring how the introduction of Low Earth Orbit (LEO) signals can complement and integrate with existing Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) to support mass-market positioning solutions. The announcement comes following the launch of the European Space Agency’s (ESA) first Celeste LEO-PNT demonstration satellites (IOD-1 and IOD-2) on 28 March 2026, marking a key milestone in bringing LEO-based signals into the operational positioning environment and ESA’s first step toward extending satellite navigation into low Earth orbit. As the positioning ecosystem evolves, LEO-based signals are emerging as a complementary layer to established GNSS. Designed to augment systems such as Galileo, LEO satellites introduce a new building block characterized by lower orbital altitude, increased signal strength, and rapidly changing satellite geometry. GNSS remains the foundation of global positioning, delivering proven coverage and consistency at scale. This evolution is not only about additional signals, but about how positioning systems behave over time. The dynamic geometry of LEO satellites introduces new system characteristics that influence convergence speed, robustness, and performance in challenging signal conditions. Under its Navigation Innovation and Support Program (NAVISP) Element 2 (EL2) project, co-funded by ESA, u-blox is conducting a technical assessment of the role of LEO signals in multi-layer positioning architectures. This work forms part of a broader effort to bring LEO-PNT capabilities to mass-market GNSS receivers, combining emerging LEO signals with established GNSS systems. This includes early integration work on u-blox’s X20 GNSS platform, exploring how different signal types and frequency bands can be optimally incorporated into u-blox’s positioning systems. The scope of work includes: Observation and characterization of emerging LEO signal transmissions

Analysis of interactions between LEO signals and GNSS measurements

Evaluation of the impact of dynamic satellite geometry on positioning performance

Exploring different system-level approaches for integrating LEO signals into future platforms “u-blox is committed to advancing positioning technologies through focused research and collaboration,” said Jani Käppi, Head of Technology Positioning at u-blox. “Our work within the ESA NAVISP framework allows us to better understand how emerging signal sources can complement GNSS and contribute to robust and reliable positioning performance.” u-blox expects to contribute to the development of the new LEO satellite ecosystem with significant innovation in the positioning solution, collaborating with key partners like ESA. For more information about u-blox’s activities under the ESA NAVISP Program, visit:

https://navisp.esa.int/project/details/402/show For more information about the Celeste mission, visit:

https://www.esa.int/Applications/Satellite_navigation/Celeste For further information, please contact: Media Sven Etzold Phone: +41 76 561 0066 sven.etzold@u-blox.com About u-blox

u-blox is a global leader in automotive, industrial, and consumer markets, driving innovation through our cutting-edge positioning and short-range communication technologies. We are the pioneers behind high-precision technologies, providing smart and reliable solutions that enable people, vehicles, and machines to determine their precise position and communicate wirelessly. With headquarters in Thalwil, Switzerland, and offices across Europe, Asia, and the USA, we are making a global impact. Join us on social media - X, Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Instagram. (www.u-blox.com) About Celeste

The Celeste mission is ESA's initiative for LEO-PNT (Low Earth Orbit Positioning Navigation and Timing) and is currently in its in-orbit demonstration phase. This first phase features a demonstration constellation of 11 satellites that will fly in low Earth orbit to test innovative signals across various frequency bands. Its goal is to advance satellite navigation concepts for resilient positioning and timing services. The Celeste in-orbit demonstration phase was approved at ESA’s Council at Ministerial Level of 2022. The fleet is being developed through two parallel contracts respectively led by GMV in Spain with OHB in Germany as core partner, and by Thales Alenia France as prime and Thales Alenia Italy as space segment responsible, and involving over 50 entities from more than 14 countries.

Celeste was further supported in ESA’s Council at Ministerial Level of 2025 (CM25), towards the implementation of the next phase: the LEO-PNT In-Orbit Preparatory phase.

Celeste also contributes to one of the three core pillars of ESA’s new European Resilience from Space (ERS) initiative, endorsed at CM25. ERS addresses critical security and resilience needs for Member States while laying the groundwork for future European strategic space capabilities.

For more information, visit www.esa.int/Celeste Disclaimer

This release contains certain forward looking statements. Such forward looking statements reflect the current views of management and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the u blox Group to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These include risks related to the success of and demand for the Group’s products, the potential for the Group’s products to become obsolete, the Group’s ability to defend its intellectual property, the Group’s ability to develop and commercialize new products in a timely manner, the dynamic and competitive environment in which the Group operates, the regulatory environment, changes in currency exchange rates, the Group’s ability to generate revenues and profitability, and the Group’s ability to realize its expansion projects in a timely manner. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in this report. u blox is providing the information in this release as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward looking statements contained in it as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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