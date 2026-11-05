u-blox Aktie
WKN DE: A0M2K9 / ISIN: CH0033361673
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05.11.2026 09:03:43
u-blox sets a new size benchmark for antenna-integrated GNSS with the SAM-M11N
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u-blox Holding AG
/ Key word(s): Product Launch
Built on u-blox’s latest F11 GNSS platform, the 4.4 g module combines a GNSS receiver and omnidirectional antenna to simplify integration, with power consumption as low as 10 mW.
Thalwil, Switzerland – November 5, 2026, u-blox, a global leader in positioning and short-range communication technologies for automotive, industrial, and consumer markets, today announced the SAM-M11N, a new GNSS module designed for a simple reality: every gram counts in a drone, every millimeter in size in a tracking tag, and every milliwatt in a battery-powered device. Yet adding GNSS often means finding room for a separate antenna and tackling complex RF design. By integrating the receiver and omnidirectional antenna into one single module, the SAM-M11N makes positioning easier to incorporate into smaller, lighter, battery-powered devices.
Measuring just 15.5 × 15.5 × 5.3 mm and weighing 4.4 g, the SAM-M11N is 1 mm thinner and 0.9 g lighter than its predecessor, the SAM-M10Q. It is the thinnest and smallest by volume of any GNSS modules with an integrated antenna.
Antenna integration that removes an engineering hurdle
In small devices, GNSS integration does not end with choosing a receiver. Antenna selection, RF circuitry and product orientation can all complicate development. The SAM-M11N includes a high-gain 15.5 × 15.5 mm RHCP patch antenna, removing the need to design in a separate GNSS antenna and the associated RF components. Developers can add positioning without additional specialist RF expertise, reducing an important source of integration effort.
That matters for a tracker worn on an animal, carried by a person or installed on a device that keeps changing direction. The integrated omnidirectional antenna offers greater installation flexibility when the product cannot rely on a fixed orientation. Pin compatibility with the previous u-blox SAM product line also creates a straightforward upgrade path for existing designs, helping customers reuse development work.
said Stefania Sesia, Head of Business Unit Standard Precision and Low Power GNSS at u-blox.
Low-power positioning built for real-world devices
The SAM-M11N is the first module in the u-blox SAM antenna-integrated family to support Low Energy Accurate Positioning (LEAP) mode. Operating in the L1 band, it consumes as little as 10 mW at 1.8 V in LEAP mode, helping manufacturers reduce power demands in devices that need regular location updates. It delivers 1.5 m CEP horizontal positioning accuracy, with navigation update rates of up to 10 Hz using three concurrent GNSS constellations or up to 25 Hz with one. The 1.8 V to 3.6 V supply range gives engineers flexibility in battery-powered designs. Applications where compact, antenna-integrated GNSS can make a difference include:
Beyond size and power consumption, the SAM-M11N introduces embedded flash memory for firmware upgrades, unlike the ROM-based SAM-M10Q. This gives manufacturers the flexibility to update positioning firmware as requirements evolve without redesigning their GNSS hardware. Geofencing and indoor detection support more intelligent tracking strategies by helping devices respond to changes in location and environment, while u-blox AssistNow services support faster position acquisition. Integrated RF interference, jamming and spoofing detection and reporting further support robust field operation.
Evaluation and availability
Developers can already use the EVK-F112 evaluation kit to explore the underlying u-blox F11 positioning technology and assess power consumption before testing the SAM-M11N hardware itself. The first SAM-M11N samples will be on display at electronica 2026, November 10–13 in Munich. Visitors can meet u-blox experts at Hall C4, Booth 480 to learn more about the module and discuss their applications.
For further information, please contact:
u-blox is a global leader in automotive, industrial, and consumer markets, driving innovation through our cutting-edge positioning and short-range communication technologies. We are the pioneers behind high-precision technologies, providing smart and reliable solutions that enable people, vehicles, and machines to determine their precise position and communicate wirelessly. With headquarters in Thalwil, Switzerland, and offices across Europe, Asia, and the USA, we are making a global impact. (www.u-blox.com)
Disclaimer
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|u-blox Holding AG
|Zürcherstrasse 68
|8800 Thalwil
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 44 722 74 44
|Fax:
|+41 44 722 74 47
|E-mail:
|ir@u-blox.com
|Internet:
|www.u-blox.com
|ISIN:
|CH0033361673
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2428854
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2428854 05.11.2026 CET/CEST
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