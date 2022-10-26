U.K. Firms Modernizing Work to Secure Scarce Talent

Enterprises in the U.K. continue to transform their workplaces as the effects of Brexit, the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine reverberate through the nation’s economy and workforce, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ Future of Work — Services and Solutions report for the U.K. finds companies are re-evaluating work models with the goals of attracting and retaining employees and maximizing productivity and collaboration. Creating workplace technology experiences that suit changing employee profiles is central to this effort. Employee experience has become a critical factor in competitiveness amid challenges including skills shortages, new worker expectations and a wave of resignations that peaked last year in the U.K.

"More British companies are including digital workplace initiatives in their overall digital and business transformations,” said Iain Fisher, ISG EMEA director and global Future of Work lead. "It’s increasingly common for service provider engagements to incorporate both strategic and technology-focused services aimed at enhancing employee experiences in hybrid work models.”

U.K. companies continue to allow remote or hybrid work as a way to address the continuing talent shortage, the report says. As pandemic restrictions are gradually lifted, many employees in the U.K. are returning to the office by choice, mostly for more personal interactions and social connections, the report says. However, studies show most workers say they are most comfortable and productive when they can work where they choose.

The need for workplace transformation goes beyond flexibility in where to work, ISG says. As employees return to the office part or full time, companies are creating smart workplaces that better match workers’ needs. This requires meeting the new expectations of employees from Generation Z, just entering the workforce, alongside those of older workers. As a result, enterprises are seeking service providers to help them manage the employee experience holistically.

Broad changes in the nature of work in the U.K. are also changing the requirements for workplace support services, the report says. More companies are looking to replace traditional, stand-alone IT service desks with modern, automated services available around the clock.

"Transforming IT services to be more responsive to employee needs is one of the highest priorities for companies in the U.K.,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research.

The report also examines other issues for the future of work in the U.K., including the rising need for complete device lifecycle management, young workers’ demands for businesses to serve higher purposes and the growing role of IT in defining business models.

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ Future of Work — Services and Solutions report for the U.K. evaluates the capabilities of 40 providers across five quadrants: Workplace Strategy Transformation Services, Managed Workplace Services — End User Technology — Large Accounts, Managed Workplace Services — End User Technology — Midmarket, Digital Service Desk and Workplace Support Services, and Managed Employee Experience Services.

The report names Capgemini, Fujitsu, HCL, Infosys, TCS, Unisys and Wipro as Leaders in four quadrants each. It names Computacenter as a Leader in three quadrants and Accenture, Getronics and Tech Mahindra as Leaders in two quadrants each. Capita, CGI, DXC Technology, Hexaware and Movate are named as Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, Cognizant, LTI, Mphasis, Sopra Steria and Tech Mahindra are named as Rising Stars — companies with a "promising portfolio” and "high future potential” by ISG’s definition — in one quadrant each.

Customized versions of the report are available from Computacenter, Fujitsu and Unisys.

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ Future of Work — Services and Solutions report for the U.K. is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

