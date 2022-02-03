|
03.02.2022 13:20:21
U.K. Grants Conditional Marketing Authorization For Novavax's COVID-19 Vaccine
(RTTNews) - The U.K's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency or MHRA has granted conditional marketing authorization for Novavax Inc.'s (NVAX) Nuvaxovid COVID-19 Vaccine (recombinant, adjuvanted) for active immunization to prevent COVID-19 caused by SARS-CoV-2 in individuals 18 years of age and older.
The vaccine, also known as NVX-CoV2373, is the first protein-based vaccine to be authorized for use in Great Britain.
The MHRA decision was based on the totality of preclinical, clinical, and chemistry, manufacturing and controls data reviewed by the agency. This includes two pivotal ongoing Phase 3 clinical trials: PREVENT-19 which enrolled approximately 30,000 participants in the U.S. and Mexico.
The vaccine is stored at 2° - 8° Celsius and has a current assigned shelf life in Great Britain of 9 months, the company said in a statement.
Novavax previously announced an agreement with the U.K. Vaccines Taskforce for up to 60 million doses of Novavax' COVID-19 vaccine.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Novavax Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Novavax Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Novavax Inc.
|77,37
|-0,45%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWall Street holt auf -- ATX und DAX verabschieden tiefrot ins Wochenende -- Gewinne in Fernost
Der heimische Leitindex musste am Freitag Verluste hinnehmen. An den deutschen Börsen ging es am letzten Handelstag der Woche ebenfalls gen Süden. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich inzwischen im Plus. Asiens Börsen legten im Freitagshandel mehrheitlich zu.