U.K. Stocks Subdued Ahead Of U.S. Jobs Data; Construction PMI Misses

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks were largely subdued in lackluster trade Friday morning as investors awaited U.S. nonfarm payrolls data due later in the day, for clues about Federal Reserve's policy path, although rate hike bets dropped a bit after the central bank Governor Christopher Waller argued in favor of keeping rates unchanged at the upcoming policy meeting.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 3.00 points or 0.03% at 10,828.52 a little while ago.

Computacenter climbed nearly 3%. Kingfisher, Vodafone Group, Fresnillo, Endeavour Mining, Spirax Group, Burberry Group, Burberry and Centrica gained 1%-2.3%.

Experian shed 3.7%. IG Group, Rentokil Initial, Relx, British American Tobacco, Buncl, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, Coca-Cola HBC and St. James's Place lost 1%-1.7%.

Lloyds Banking Group, Prudential, Autotrader Group, Croda International, Imperial Brands, The Sage Group, 3i Group and BT Group dropped 0.4%-0.9%.

Data from S&P Global showed the UK Construction PMI eased to 44.3 in August from 44.7 in the previous month, missing expectations of 45.5. The residential work index slumped to 37.6, while civil engineering activity dropped to 40.5 and commercial construction activity fell to 47.8, the data showed.