16.07.2024 15:08:42
U.K's CMA Opens Probes Against Microsoft's Hiring Of Former Inflection AI Employees
(RTTNews) - The United Kingdom's Competition and Markets Authority or CMA, announced Tuesday that it has opened an investigation against Microsoft Corp.'s (MSFT) hiring of certain former employees of Inflection AI, Inc. and its entry into associated arrangements with Inflection.
The CMA is considering whether it is or may be the case that Microsoft's hiring of certain former employees of Inflection and its entry into associated arrangements with Inflection has resulted in the creation of a relevant merger situation under the merger provisions of the Enterprise Act 2002.
If so, the CMA is looking at whether the creation of this situation has resulted, or may be expected to result, in a substantial lessening of competition within any market or markets in the U.K. for goods or services.
