Rocket Lab Corporation Registered Shs Aktie
WKN DE: A419CG / ISIN: US7731211089
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02.08.2026 11:05:00
U.S. Air Force Taps Rocket Lab to Sell It 12 Hypersonic Missiles for $266 Million. Here's What Investors Need to Know.
Born as a space company, Rocket Lab (NASDAQ: RKLB) is becoming more of a defense contractor as it matures.Rocket Lab conducted its first-ever commercial satellite launch a little over eight years ago and has been ramping up its launches of small Electron rockets for both commercial and government customers ever since. In 2025, the company set a personal best, launching 21 times. Three of those launches were Hypersonic Accelerator Suborbital Test Electron (HASTE) test flights for the U.S. military. Expect many more such military rocket launches in the future.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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