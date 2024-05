U.S. Chip Manufacturing Could Triple in Less Than a Decade: 3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks Set to Benefit

For the first time in a long while, the United States is serious about increasing domestic semiconductor ("chip") manufacturing. For years, the U.S. has been hyper-reliant on Taiwan for chip production; however, the threat that China will seek to reunify with the island, potentially by force, makes this a massive economic risk.Because of this, the U.S. introduced the CHIPS and Science Act, which provides monetary incentives to companies that increase manufacturing capacity domestically.The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) recently released a report predicting that domestic production capacity will triple by 2032. This is a gigantic boon, considering that U.S. capacity only increased by 11% from 2012 to 2022. The SIA reports 83 new endeavors, $447 billion in investments in 25 states, and over 50,000 jobs created since the CHIPS Act was introduced in 2020.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel