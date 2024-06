U.S. Companies Paid a Record $164.3 Billion in Dividends in the First Quarter. Here Are 2 ETFs to Buy to Get a Slice of That Income

U.S. companies are lavishing their investors with more dividend income this year. Dividend payments from companies based in the U.S. hit a record $164.3 billion in the first quarter, according to the latest Janus Henderson Global Dividend Index. That's up 7% from last year's Q1. Several companies contributed to the record, including Costco, which paid a massive $6.7 billion in dividends (including a one-time special dividend of $15 per share). Many others raised their payouts or initiated a dividend, including Meta Platforms, which made its first-ever dividend payment of $1.3 billion in March. There are lots of ways to get a slice of this dividend income. You can invest directly in some of the top dividend stocks or buy an exchange-traded fund (ETF) focused on dividends. Here 's a look at two top dividend ETFs to buy to add some passive income to your portfolio. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel