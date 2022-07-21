U.S. Enterprises Committing to IoT With Long-Term Plans

U.S. enterprises investing in the Internet of Things (IoT) increasingly are starting out with long-term strategies instead of just discrete proofs of concept, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ Internet of Things — Services and Solutions report for the U.S. finds a growing number of U.S. organizations want to develop a high-level view of their IoT future while achieving immediate, measurable benefits from the technology.

"Enterprise IoT plans are growing more ambitious,” said John Lytle, industrial manufacturing client lead for ISG in the Americas. "Companies are looking to optimize their operations, address security threats and extract insights from IoT data.”

Advances in AI and machine learning have expanded the possibilities of IoT analytics, ISG says. In its most basic form, IoT gives enterprises visibility into their operations by collecting data from sensors in machine tools, vehicles and other assets. That data can be used in real time to track objects, generate alerts or predict failures. Using analytics tools, managed services providers are now using the same data sources to derive higher-level business insights.

As in most IT fields today, both enterprises and service providers face a tight market for qualified professionals who can design, integrate and operate complex IoT systems, the report says. Providers and clients are opening delivery centers in Eastern Europe, Latin America and Asia Pacific to spread out the risk of attrition beyond established centers in India.

"Managed IoT services are most affected by the skills shortage,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. "Providers are responding with recruitment, training and intelligent automation.”

Enterprises are seeking plug-and-play interoperability among devices, software and networks so they can respond to future requirements and avoid vendor lock-in, but this remains a challenge, ISG says. To deliver maximum value, an enterprise’s IoT infrastructure often needs to be customized to work with specific telecom networks and hyperscale cloud platforms. Yet a lengthy integration process can cut into a project’s return on investment. Providers are continuing efforts to offer open platforms and smooth integration services.

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ Internet of Things — Services and Solutions report for the U.S. evaluates the capabilities of 33 providers across five quadrants: Strategy Consulting, Implementation and Integration, Managed Services, Mobile Asset Tracking and Management, and Data Management and AI on the Edge.

The report names Atos, Capgemini, Cognizant and HCL as Leaders in all five quadrants. It names HARMAN DTS and IBM as Leaders in four quadrants each and Accenture and Siemens as Leaders in three quadrants each. Verizon is named as a Leader in two quadrants, and Bosch, Infosys, LTTS, PwC, TCS and Wipro are named as Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, Hitachi Vantara is named as a Rising Star — a company with a "promising portfolio” and "high future potential” by ISG’s definition — in two quadrants. Cyient, eInfochips, HARMAN DTS, HPE, NTT and TCS are named as Rising Stars in one quadrant each.

Customized versions of the report are available from Cyient and PwC.

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ Internet of Things — Services and Solutions report for the U.S. is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Canada, Brazil, the U.K., France, Benelux, Germany, Switzerland, the Nordics, Australia and Singapore/Malaysia, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

A companion research series, the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 800 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220721005578/en/