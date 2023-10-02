|
02.10.2023 12:45:00
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Issues Complete Response Letter for Lebrikizumab Based on Inspection Findings at Third-Party Manufacturer
In the letter, the FDA stated no concerns about the clinical data package, safety or label for lebrikizumab INDIANAPOLIS , Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a complete response letter for theWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Eli Lilly and Co.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!