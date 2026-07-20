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20.07.2026 20:37:01
U.S. Gas Prices Hit $4 a Gallon Again as the Iran Conflict Grinds On. 2 Things Investors Need to Know.
The average U.S. gas price for regular unleaded gas is back above $4/gallon, according to AAA. The current average price across all 50 states rose to $4.003/gallon on Monday. That’s about $0.13 more than it was a week ago, when it came in at $3.872/gallon. And it’s 27% higher than it was a year ago, when it was just $3.141/gallon.Mid-Grade, Premium, Diesel, and E85 ethanol-based fuels also spiked about the same amount. Diesel fuel, widely used by 18-wheeler trucks hauling trailers, now sells for an average of $5.108/gallon.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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