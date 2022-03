U.S. Home Sale Prices Were Up Nearly 19% YOY in 2021: Are They Still on the Rise?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Last year was a record-breaking one for the U.S. housing market. Inventory dipped to its lowest point in history mortgage rates plummeted, and the median home price notched a new high -- rising a whopping 18.8% over the year.By most accounts, 2022 is supposed to amount to a slightly less harrowing time in real estate. Economists projected rates will rise (they have, albeit temporarily), inventory will improve (it has, but barely), and home prices will continue to climb, just at an increasingly slower pace.Has that last one come true, though? Let's take a look at the data we have so far -- as well as what we can expect as 2022 continues on.Continue reading