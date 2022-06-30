|
30.06.2022 15:30:00
U.S. Inflation Is Soaring: 2 International Growth Stocks to Buy Now
Inflation is running hot around the world. Pandemic-driven supply chain chaos and Russia's war on Ukraine have both contributed to the problem, though some countries have absorbed the shocks better than others. For instance, while U.S. inflation hit 8.6% in May, many countries in Europe and Southeast Asia have seen prices rise to a lesser extent.That illustrates the importance of geographic diversification. If every stock in your portfolio is primarily focused on the U.S., your financial well-being is heavily tied to the politics and economy of just one country. With that in mind, Adyen (OTC: ADYE.Y) and Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) offer heavy exposure to Europe and Southeast Asia, respectively, and both stocks are worth buying now and holding for the long term.Here's what you should know.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
