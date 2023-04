U.S. Money Supply Is Doing Something It Hasn't Done in 90 Years, and It May Signal a Big Move for Stocks

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For the past 16 months, professional and everyday investors alike have been taken for quite the ride. The ageless Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), broad-based S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and growth-driven Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) all entered respective bear markets and produced their worst full-year returns (in 2022) since the Great Recession.Even though stock market corrections, and to some extent bear markets, are a common occurrence on Wall Street, these events still have a tendency to incite fear and panic among investors. More specifically, they leave everyday investors wondering when the bear market downturn will end.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading