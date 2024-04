U.S. Money Supply Is Doing Something No One Has Witnessed Since the Great Depression, and It Foreshadows a Big Move to Come in Stocks

When examined over long stretches, the stock market can't be beat. While other asset classes have produced solid nominal gains for investors, including gold, oil, housing, and Treasury bonds, none have come close to matching the annualized average returns that stocks have brought to the table over the last century.But when the lens is narrowed to just a few years or an even shorter timeline, predicting the directional moves of the ageless Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and growth-powered Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) with any sustained accuracy becomes practically impossible.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel