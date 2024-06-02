|
02.06.2024 11:06:00
U.S. Money Supply Is Doing Something So Scarce That It Hasn't Happened Since the Great Depression -- and a Big Move in Stocks May Be Forthcoming
Over long stretches, Wall Street has demonstrated that it's a wealth-creating powerhouse. Compared to other asset classes, including gold, oil, housing, and Treasury bonds, stocks have handily outperformed on an annualized return basis over the last century.But when the lens is narrowed to just a few months or a couple of years, the performance of the broad-market indexes becomes much tougher to forecast. In fact, the ageless Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and growth stock-powered Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) traded off bear and bull markets in successive years for the first four years of this decade.When the stock market is volatile, it's only natural for investors to seek out clues that might signal which direction stocks will head next. While there's no such thing as a predictive indicator or metric that can, with concrete accuracy, forecast where the major stock indexes are headed, it doesn't stop investors from trying to gain an advantage.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Something Holdings. Co Ltdmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Something Holdings. Co Ltdmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|:be AG Inhaber-Akt
|2,70
|-6,25%
|IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shs
|220,00
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Inflationsdaten: Wall Street beendet Handel uneins -- ATX schließt im Plus -- DAX letztlich wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen gehen überwiegend leichter ins Wochenende
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich vor dem Wochenende mit einem Plus. Der deutsche Leitindex tendierte seitwärts. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich uneinheitlich. Unterdessen konnten sich die Aktienmärkte in Fernost nicht nachhaltig erholen.