Surge Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2QNCP / ISIN: US86882L1052
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10.06.2026 18:44:00
U.S. Power Demand Could Set a Record in 2026. 1 Vanguard ETF to Buy to Cash in on the AI Power Surge
If a poll asked investors to rank the 11 S&P 500 sectors in order of excitement, there's an excellent chance that technology would take one of the top spots, while utilities would be toward the bottom, if not in the cellar.That's an old-school way of looking at things. Thanks to the evolution of artificial intelligence (AI), utility stocks have more pizazz than market participants typically ascribe to the sector, providing an interesting refresh for exchange-traded funds (ETFs) such as the Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEMKT: VPU).This Vanguard ETF is a backdoor AI play. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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