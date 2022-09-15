U.S. Public Sector Updates Security for New Cloud Reality

State and municipal governments in the U.S., many still burdened by legacy systems and processes, are working with service providers to secure new cloud-based IT architectures amid major technology transitions, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ Cybersecurity — Solutions and Services report for the U.S. Public Sector finds that governments and associated public organizations know they need to quickly overhaul both IT and cybersecurity to meet growing demand for remote work and online services to constituents. Most favor wholesale migration to cloud architectures and modern cybersecurity tools, but they need to overcome long-established procurement practices to succeed.

"Legacy platforms and processes have held many agencies back from offering better services and becoming more efficient,” said Nathan Frey, partner, ISG Public Sector. "The new, more holistic approach to technology also extends to cybersecurity.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has intensified challenges governments in the U.S. have faced for decades, the report says. Lockdowns and work-from-home requirements forced agencies to offer more services online while ramping up IT support for suddenly remote workers. At the same time, a long-term exodus of older employees accelerated, making it even harder for organizations to catch up.

These factors have triggered a wave of IT modernization in the U.S. public sector, including projects to update IT security systems, especially identity and access management (IAM) and data loss/leakage prevention (DLP), ISG says. Advanced IAM systems let agencies offer more workers and constituents secure access to systems, while DLP provides better control of what data users can access in those systems and how they can use the data.

"Public agencies want more sophisticated security tools, with proper integration, so they can offer better services without increasing risk,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. "Qualified service providers with public-sector experience are helping at every stage of the process.”

More state and local governments are seeking technical security services for integration and implementation and engaging with managed security service providers for ongoing operations, ISG says. Some governments are also turning to strategic security service providers for help in developing an overall security vision spanning all departments and functions, often for the first time.

For more insights into security challenges in the U.S. public sector, plus advice on modernizing government cybersecurity under regulatory constraints, see the ISG Provider Lens™ Focal Points briefing here.

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ Cybersecurity — Solutions and Services report for the U.S. Public Sector evaluates the capabilities of 61 providers across five quadrants: Identity and Access Management (IAM); Data Leakage /Loss Prevention (DLP) and Data Security; Technical Security Services; Strategic Security Services, and Managed Security Services.

The report names IBM as a Leader in all five quadrants and Atos as a Leader in four quadrants. It names Accenture, Capgemini, Deloitte, EY and Infosys as Leaders in three quadrants each. Broadcom, Unisys and Verizon are named as Leaders in two quadrants each. ManageEngine, Microsoft, Okta, Palo Alto Networks, Proofpoint, RSA, Trend Micro, Varonis, Wipro and Zscaler are named as Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, Leidos is named as a Rising Star — a company with a "promising portfolio” and "high future potential” by ISG’s definition — in two quadrants.

A customized version of the report is available from Atos.

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ Cybersecurity — Solutions and Services report for the U.S. Public Sector is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Canada, Brazil, the U.K., France, Benelux, Germany, Switzerland, the Nordics, Australia and Singapore/Malaysia, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

A companion research series, the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 800 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915005767/en/