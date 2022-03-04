U.S. Steel Is Trying to Remake Itself, but There's More Work to Be Done

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

When investors think about the domestic steel market, the name United States Steel (NYSE: X) comes to mind. That's largely because of the company's iconic history since it is no longer the leading steel name in the country, a designation belonging to its peer Nucor (NYSE: NUE). While U.S. Steel had a great year in 2021, investors should think twice before jumping aboard today -- even though this company is trying to look more like industry-leading Nucor. Here's what you need to know.U.S. Steel's history traces back to the early days of the steel industry in the United States. It's a great story, but it includes an important caveat: The steel mill's history comes out of the blast-furnace era. This is an older way of making primary steel and requires strong operating volumes to be profitable. When demand is high, blast furnaces can generate huge cash flows. However, when demand falls and mills are operating well below their capacities, they can bleed mountains of red ink.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading