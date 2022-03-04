Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
04.03.2022 14:25:00
U.S. Steel Is Trying to Remake Itself, but There's More Work to Be Done
When investors think about the domestic steel market, the name United States Steel (NYSE: X) comes to mind. That's largely because of the company's iconic history since it is no longer the leading steel name in the country, a designation belonging to its peer Nucor (NYSE: NUE). While U.S. Steel had a great year in 2021, investors should think twice before jumping aboard today -- even though this company is trying to look more like industry-leading Nucor. Here's what you need to know.U.S. Steel's history traces back to the early days of the steel industry in the United States. It's a great story, but it includes an important caveat: The steel mill's history comes out of the blast-furnace era. This is an older way of making primary steel and requires strong operating volumes to be profitable. When demand is high, blast furnaces can generate huge cash flows. However, when demand falls and mills are operating well below their capacities, they can bleed mountains of red ink.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|:be AG Inhaber-Akt
|5,10
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUkraine-Krieg belastet weiterhin: US-Börsen schließen im Minus -- ATX und DAX brechen zum Wochenende drastisch ein -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Verlusten
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt verloren zum Wochenschluss kräftig. An der Wall Street geht es am Freitag abwärts. Die asiatischen Indizes gaben am Freitag ab.