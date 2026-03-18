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WKN DE: A2ALYV / ISIN: JP3966750006
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18.03.2026 23:13:00
U.S. stocks have reached a critical line in the sand. Why the next move could be a 10% drop.
U.S. stocks were flirting with a critical threshold on Wednesday that, if broken, could portend another 10% drop for the S&P 500, according to one technical analyst.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MarketWatch
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