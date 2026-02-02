Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
|
02.02.2026 18:20:00
U.S. Stocks Just Did This for Only the 2nd Time in 50 Years; History Is Clear About What It Means
The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) is in positive territory to kick off 2026. This would follow up on three consecutive years of double-digit gains for the index.But this year's market isn't like the others.The market of 2023-2025 was dominated by tech, growth, and the "Magnificent Seven" stocks. While these themes were enough to lift the major indexes, many other themes failed to keep pace with the overall index.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!