|
19.01.2022 22:15:00
U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Release Date
U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: USX) today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9, 2022. U.S. Xpress will host a conference call and simultaneous webcast at 5 p.m. ET the same day to discuss its results.
Conference Call / Webcast Details:
Date: February 9, 2022
Time: 5 p.m. ET
Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 1-877-423-9813
International Dial-In Number: 1-201-689-8573
The live webcast and a replay will be available on the U.S. Xpress investor website at investor.usxpress.com.
About U.S. Xpress Enterprises
Through its subsidiaries, U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. offers customers over-the-road, dedicated, and brokerage services. Founded in 1985, the Company utilizes a combination of smart technology, a modern fleet of tractors, and a network of highly trained, professional drivers to efficiently move freight for a wide variety of customers. U.S. Xpress implements a range of digital initiatives and technology to drive innovation in the industry, streamline the value chain for customers and improve the overall driver experience. For more, visit usxpress.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220119005767/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
19.10.21
|Ausblick: US Xpress Enterprises gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
20.07.21
|Ausblick: US Xpress Enterprises stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
20.04.21
|Ausblick: US Xpress Enterprises veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
26.01.21
|Ausblick: US Xpress Enterprises verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
21.10.20
|Ausblick: US Xpress Enterprises verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
27.07.20
|Ausblick: US Xpress Enterprises präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
29.04.20
|Ausblick: US Xpress Enterprises informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
05.02.20
|Ausblick: US Xpress Enterprises gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)