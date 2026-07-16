U.S. 30-Year Mortgage Rate Rises To 6.55%

(RTTNews) - Mortgage finance company Freddie Mac (FMCC) on Thursday said mortgage rates, or interest rates on home loans, increased this week.

According to Freddie Mac's latest Primary Mortgage Market Survey, the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.55% for the week ended July 16, up from 6.49% in the previous week but below the 6.75% recorded a year earlier.

The average rate on the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage also rose, increasing to 5.93% from 5.82% last week. It averaged 5.92% in the corresponding week last year.

"The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.55% this week," said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's Chief Economist. "Purchase application demand has weakened recently, but housing affordability is more favorable and housing inventory continues to rise, thus the backdrop for prospective homebuyers is modestly improving."