U.S. Air Force Awards Contract to Human-Performance Company CoachMePlus

BUFFALO, N.Y., March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CoachMePlus and its partner, The Informatics Applications Group (TIAG®), announced today that they are partnering with AFWERX to provide the U.S. Air Force (USAF) with the innovative Warrior Performance Platform ( WP2™ ). Specifically, the Air National Guard and USAF Health Promotion program will implement the platform across nine Air Force bases as part of a proactive plan to reduce injuries and optimize the physical fitness, performance, and overall readiness of active duty and reserve Airmen.

CoachMePlus, a state-of-the-art human performance technology company, in partnership with TIAG, an innovative technology company providing transformational solutions to the Department of Defense (DoD), has teamed with AFWERX, a catalyst to foster a culture of innovation and agile engagement within the Air Force. Through a Phase II Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) award, AFWERX is facilitating a 15-month pilot program utilizing WP2 to monitor and address several key indicators of health, wellness, ability, and performance within Airmen population. WP2™ is a human performance optimization system tailored to the DoD's unique requirements. The secure, accreditation-ready platform allows for mobile, multi-channel data collection to provide holistic evaluations that can be customized to reflect each command's unique requirements.

"One of the biggest challenges and opportunities we face is optimizing the performance of our Airmen, while promoting their readiness and preventing injury," says Captain Bobby Carbonell, Operations Officer, Air National Guard Innovation. "We closely vetted potential technology partners to help us drive a measurable impact on the availability of our Airmen. Whether it's reducing training injuries or guidance to improve our Airmen's overall physical fitness, health, and test scores, nothing compared to the WP2™ platform's technology and the overall approach of the CoachMePlus team."

Ryan Erickson, AFRS Innovation Superintendent at AFWERX, added, "CoachMePlus' mobile app enables remote Airmen to receive assigned workouts and notifications, collect performance data - both manually and in an automated fashion - and view helpful coaching videos. This enables Airmen to stay engaged with their trainers, whenever they need them no matter where they are."

WP2™ meets the USAF's requirement for mobile app-based access for remote fitness coaching, performance tracking, subjective assessment tracking, and aggregated metrics. It is the same technology already being explored by the United States Navy through a parallel Phase II SBIR award focused on leveraging WP2 in conjunction with enhanced nutrition capabilities and a physical kiosk for use in afloat and ashore environments.

"We are impressed by the USAF's comprehensive initiative to meet ambitious readiness and human-performance goals," said Kevin Dawidowicz, Co-Founder and President of CoachMePlus. "We've worked with athletes spanning more than 250 sports organizations across all professional and collegiate sports leagues, and the USAF's initiative to understand the data and context of human performance more clearly, as well as how to coach and train its service members effectively, is on par with or better than anything we've seen in other environments."

"CoachMePlus has built a best-in-class fitness and performance platform that helps elite athletes stay on top of their game, as well as enable our servicemen and women to prevent injuries and maintain readiness. We are proud to have them in the 43North portfolio and we are excited that they are partnering with AFWERX to offer their Warrior Performance Platform to the U.S. Air Force," said 43North President, Alex Gress.

The intuitive WP2™ platform provides cutting-edge sports science research and a fully compliant system to improve fitness and enhance readiness while informing users about how to change their behavior and reduce the risk of injury. With its ability to integrate third-party data and reduce data silos, the system's advanced analytics help create actionable insights and improve communications for maximum results.

To learn more about CoachMePlus and the Warrior Performance Platform – WP2™, please visit: https://coachmeplus.com and https://coachmeplus.com/wp2.

About CoachMePlus and the Warrior Performance Platform (WP2™)

Leveraging workout tracking, wellness monitoring, wearable technologies integrations, and a full suite of testing and reporting tools, WP2 monitors key indicators of a warrior's health, ability, performance, and readiness. Advancing proactive performance management from training through deployment, WP2 integrates the CoachMePlus performance-optimization solution used by major teams across the NFL, NHL, MLB, NBA, NCAA, MLS, CFL, and military. WP2 also fuses demonstrated expertise in data analytics, telemedicine and cutting-edge health IT solutions with decades of lessons learned within military communities and professional sports arenas.

About AFRL and AFWERX

Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) and AFWERX have partnered to streamline the Small Business Innovation Research process in an attempt to speed up the experience, broaden the pool of potential applicants, and decrease bureaucratic overhead. Beginning in SBIR 18.2, the Air Force has begun offering 'Special' SBIR topics that are faster, leaner and open to a broader range of innovations.

About TIAG®

Headquartered in the Washington, D.C. area with regional offices in Seattle, Wash. and Huntsville, Ala., TIAG® is an innovative technology company providing strategic, transformational solutions to private industry and across the Department of Defense. ISO 9001:2015 certified and appraised at Maturity Level 3 of the Capability Maturity Model® Integration (CMMI) for Services, TIAG takes pride in its people, processes and successes in advancing customer missions. Our extensive services portfolio delivers focused expertise and support ranging from complex, enterprise-wide solutions to stand-alone custom projects.

