Appian a Aktie
WKN DE: A2DR9Y / ISIN: US03782L1017
|
15.01.2026 17:04:11
U.S. Army Awards Appian Up To $500 Mln Enterprise Agreement For AI-Powered Modernization
(RTTNews) - Appian (APPN) on Thursday said the U.S. Army has awarded the company a new Enterprise Agreement that allows the Army to procure up to $500 million of Appian Platform licenses, maintenance, support, and cloud services over a 10-year period.
The agreement establishes an enterprise-wide licensing structure with predictable annual costs, which the Army expects will significantly reduce total cost of ownership while supporting its broader software modernization and AI-driven transformation initiatives. The framework is designed to accelerate delivery of mission-focused digital capabilities to warfighters across Army organizations.
Army Chief Information Officer Leonel Garciga said the agreement aligns with the Army's strategy to consolidate contract actions into a single enterprise framework, improve cost efficiencies, and expand the use of AI-powered process automation and low-code development through the Army cloud environment.
In addition to the Enterprise Agreement, Appian said its Appian Defense Cloud has received a Conditional Authorization to Operate from the Army. The platform provides commercial-grade AI capabilities within an Impact Level 5 environment and is integrated with the Army's cARMY 2.0 cloud infrastructure.
The Enterprise Agreement grants Army-wide access to the full Appian Platform, enabling faster digitization of complex operational processes.
