U.S. Army Awards Javelin Joint Venture $215 Mln Contract For Lightweight Launchers

(RTTNews) - The U.S. Army has awarded the Javelin Joint Venture (JJV), a partnership between Raytheon, an RTX (RTX) business, and Lockheed Martin, a $215 million production contract for Lightweight Command Launch Units (LWCLU).

The next-generation launcher is designed to replace the Javelin weapon system's legacy command launch unit and is compatible with past, current and future Javelin variants. The award follows the delivery of the first LWCLUs to the Army five months ago.

The LWCLU is 30% smaller and 25% lighter than the current Block I Command Launch Unit, while doubling target detection and recognition capabilities. It also supports surveillance and day-and-night engagement.

The JJV said it is modernizing its factory and strengthening production to meet demand. The partnership has produced more than 55,000 Javelin missiles and over 12,000 reusable Command Launch Units to date.