|
19.01.2022 16:11:51
U.S. Bancorp Loses 6% After Quarterly Results Fall Shy Of Estimates
(RTTNews) - Shares of U.S. Bancorp (USB) are falling more than 6% in the morning trade on Wednesday after its fourth-quarter results missed analysts' view.
Net income was $1.673 billion or $1.07 per share compared with $1.519 billion or $0.95 per share in the same quarter a year ago. On average, 21 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.10, for the quarter.
Net interest income decreased 1.6% year-on-year to $3.15 billion.
Total noninterest income was $2.53 billion compared to $2.55 billion, prior year.
Net revenue was $5.68 billion compared to $5.75 billion. The consensus estimate stood at $5.75 billion.
USB, currently at $58.43, has traded in the range of $42.47- $63.57 in the past 52 weeks.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu U.S. Bancorpmehr Nachrichten
|
18.01.22
|Ausblick: US Bancorp veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
04.01.22
|Erste Schätzungen: US Bancorp gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
18.10.21
|Stocks This Week: Buy US Bancorp And Waste Management (Forbes)
|
14.10.21
|US Bancorp (USB) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
12.10.21
|Ausblick: US Bancorp informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
29.09.21
|Erste Schätzungen: US Bancorp stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
21.09.21
|MUFG to sell US retail business to US Bancorp in $8bn deal (Financial Times)
|
15.07.21
|US Bancorp (USB) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)