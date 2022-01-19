19.01.2022 16:11:51

U.S. Bancorp Loses 6% After Quarterly Results Fall Shy Of Estimates

(RTTNews) - Shares of U.S. Bancorp (USB) are falling more than 6% in the morning trade on Wednesday after its fourth-quarter results missed analysts' view.

Net income was $1.673 billion or $1.07 per share compared with $1.519 billion or $0.95 per share in the same quarter a year ago. On average, 21 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.10, for the quarter.

Net interest income decreased 1.6% year-on-year to $3.15 billion.

Total noninterest income was $2.53 billion compared to $2.55 billion, prior year.

Net revenue was $5.68 billion compared to $5.75 billion. The consensus estimate stood at $5.75 billion.

USB, currently at $58.43, has traded in the range of $42.47- $63.57 in the past 52 weeks.

