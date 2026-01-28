U.S. Bancorp Names Gunjan Kedia Chairman Of The Board Of Directors

(RTTNews) - U.S. Bancorp (USB), parent company of U.S. Bank, announced that Gunjan Kedia, Chief Executive Officer and President, has been appointed chairman of its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Andy Cecere, the current executive chairman, will retire from the Board at that time; Roland Hernandez will continue in his role as the Board's lead independent director.

"Gunjan is a remarkable leader who is well-respected by the Board, her team and our stakeholders for her strategic acumen, client focus and ability to drive business performance. Most importantly, she understands the company's culture and leads with a long-term perspective," Hernandez said. "The Board of Directors has tremendous confidence in her ability to execute and lead the Board and the company into a dynamic future."