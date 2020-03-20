U.S.-Based Brooklyn Bedding Offers Factory Services to Government to Fight COVID-19

PHOENIX, March 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- What if you had a fully owned, fully functioning cut and sew factory—and you wanted to help produce not only mattresses, but also masks to help fight the pandemic—but you couldn't get through to the right government officials? Systems are, after all, overwhelmed.

Brooklyn Bedding took to all media channels today, including social media, to ask for the public's help in reaching the right officials, with the right authority, to order supplies for state and federal governments. The company has set up a dedicated email address at HelpAmerica@brooklynbedding.com for all leads that would enable the company to produce critical inventory.

"We produce mattresses for the largest dot.coms in the nation as well as our own retail channels," said John Merwin, Owner and Chief Executive Officer at Brooklyn Bedding. "We find ourselves in a unique position to help Americans, to provide viable solutions, at this very critical time in our history. As 25-year veterans in the mattress and sleep accessories industry, we know how to build things and we understand logistics. We doubled our production capacity last year. All we need is the government's attention to get started."

Brothers John and Rob Merwin are no strangers to overcoming adversity. What began as a small, mattress liquidation business in 1995 faced closure when overstock provider Montgomery Ward filed for bankruptcy in 2000. The brothers quickly realized, in order to stay in business, they needed to learn to make their own mattresses. The end result was a steady build to a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Phoenix, Arizona where every aspect of production remains vertically integrated.

John Merwin also sought a way to tap into ecommerce in 2008, with the economy in a downward spiral. He became the first to import the Teknomac roll pack machine from Italy, pioneering the bed-in-a-box concept and selling the brand's first mattress on Amazon shortly thereafter.

"The American spirit is in our DNA: we're American dreamed, American owned and American made," said John Merwin. "This is the greatest challenge our country has faced since World War II—we're ready to roll up our sleeves and do our part."

Company executives will be monitoring HelpAmerica@brooklynbedding.com for all legitimate leads for government contacts. Customers should continue to reach Brooklyn Bedding using the online chat feature at BrooklynBedding.com, or by calling toll free at 1.888.210.8751.

ABOUT BROOKLYN BEDDING

Brooklyn Bedding is an American made manufacturer of mattresses, differentiated by master craftsmanship, a wholly owned state-of-the art manufacturing facility and exceptional customer service. Family owned since 1995, the company originated with two brothers delivering mattress products direct to customers' homes. Known as the "mobile mattress guys," John and Rob Merwin evolved their business by learning every aspect of the mattress making process. They tenaciously used every material in their inventory to pass savings on to customers, purchasing high grade manufacturing equipment and pioneering bed-in-a-box online delivery in 2008.

Today, the company owns world class expertise in mattress engineering, achieved through meticulous attention to detail, cutting edge equipment and patented materials created with advanced technology. Brooklyn Bedding designs and creates its entire line of high quality bedding, on demand, in its manufacturing facility in Arizona. Remaining true to its roots, the company still goes the extra mile to ensure customer satisfaction, offering its expertly crafted mattresses, sheets and pillows at an affordable price with free online shipping, a generous 120-day trial period, and a 10-year hassle free warranty period on mattresses.

