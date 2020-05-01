U.S. C4ISR Market Insights Report 2020 Featuring Analysis, Shares and Strategies of Key Players

DUBLIN, May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US C4ISR Market 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The US C4ISR market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 2.3% during the forecast period.



Some of the major factors attributing to the arms production of the US include the presence of major market players in the US, huge defense expenditure sanctioned by the country, and the substantial number of defense research activities. Due to presence of the major market players such as Lockheed Martin Corp., Boeing Co., Raytheon Co., Northrop Grumman Corp., General Dynamics Corp., United Technologies Corp., and L-3 Communications in the country, along with development of the various technology-enabled weapons and strategic military equipment is accelerating and thereby contributing towards the market growth of C4ISR systems.



Rapid growth in the export to other countries is again making a significant contribution towards the market growth. According to the SIPRI, the country's total arms exports have grown by 25.0% between 2008-2012 to 2013-2017. The organization has reported that the US accounted for a share of 34% as an arms export leader in 2017, followed by Russia with 22%, and France with 6.7%. Therefore, the arms export generates the opportunity for the development of new weapons and equipment enabled with technologies such as C4ISR.



Additionally, the defense budget of the country plays a critical role in the integration of modern technology in the defense sector. According to the SIPRI, the total expenditure of the US was around $649 billion in 2018. The sanctioned defense budget is also being used for the modern techniques of war which as a result increases the demand for the development of C4ISR in the country.



The report covers:

A comprehensive research methodology of the US C4ISR market.

A detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the US C4ISR market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the US C4ISR market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Key Topics Covered



1. Report Summary

1.1. Research Methods and Tools

1.2. Market Breakdown

1.2.1. By Segments



2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion

2.3. Rules & Regulations



3. Competitive Landscape

3.1. Company Share Analysis

3.2. Key Strategy Analysis

3.3. Key Company Analysis

3.3.1. Overview

3.3.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.4. Recent Developments



4. Market Determinants

4.1. Motivators

4.2. Restraints

4.3. Opportunities



5. Market Segmentation

5.1. US C4ISR Market by Platform

5.1.1. Land

5.1.2. Air

5.1.3. Naval

5.2. US C4ISR Market by Application

5.2.1. Command and control

5.2.2. Communication

5.2.3. Intelligence, Surveillance and reconnaissance



6. Company Profiles

6.1. BAE Systems PLC

6.2. CACI International, Inc.

6.3. Cubic Corp.

6.4. Elbit Systems Ltd.

6.5. General Atomics

6.6. General Dynamic Corp.

6.7. Harris Corp.

6.8. L3 Technologies, Inc.

6.9. Northrop Grumman Corp.

6.10. Rockwell Collins Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q615h5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-c4isr-market-insights-report-2020-featuring-analysis-shares-and-strategies-of-key-players-301050937.html

SOURCE Research and Markets