U.S. Companies Look to Enterprise Service Management to Achieve Digital Transformation

Enterprises in the U.S. are looking for greater control of their non-technical functions through enterprise service management, and are turning to ESM providers for the required tools and services, according to a new report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2021 ISG Provider Lens™ Enterprise Service Management – Tools and Services Report for the U.S. finds ESM becoming an integral part of companies’ digitization strategies. To address the complexities of the ESM market, companies are using providers to support them in the planning, implementation and provision of solutions.

"ESM is one of the cornerstones of a company’s digitization strategy, with a range of forward-looking technologies used to transform company processes,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. "More and more companies are embracing XaaS offerings to run their business, but to be successful they need ESM partners with broad knowledge of the available software and tools, and the ability to integrate applications and support organizational transformation.”

The report finds providers that can deliver complex projects based on a variety of software solutions are market leaders in the ESM consulting and transformation space. Top providers offer a range of advisory services and have extensive practical experience. The focus in the consulting and transformation space is often on human resources, facilities management, risk management, finance, purchasing and customer care.

In the area of ESM implementation and integration services, the report finds a rapidly growing demand for support due to the increasing complexity of the market and the need to integrate new technologies. Leading ESM software providers are continuously expanding their functionalities and are enabling a steady increase in the automation of company processes. Providers can help companies integrate their software solutions, a necessity for automating processes across organizations.

The report also sees the ESM tools area as dynamic, with providers offering new technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning. In addition, the market is constantly changing because of new partnerships, takeovers and mergers of providers. Some providers are focused on delivering complete ESM platforms with a wide range of basic functionality supported by app stores. Others are focusing on expanding classic help desk solutions to ESM systems through integration, partnerships or intelligent workflow systems.

Finally, managed services providers are becoming popular with many enterprises due to the complexity and dynamism of the ESM market, the report says. Many companies lack the capacity and knowledge to operate the solutions available on the market. They see the high number of product upgrades as a hurdle, but managed services providers can deliver the functionalities necessary for a holistic management approach.

The 2021 ISG Provider Lens™ Enterprise Service Management – Tools and Services Report for the U.S. evaluates the capabilities of 34 providers across four quadrants: ESM Consulting and Transformation Services, ESM Implementation and Integration Services, ESM Tools Providers and ESM Managed Services Providers.

The report names Capgemini and Infosys as leaders in three quadrants and DXC Technology, Trianz and Wipro Leaders in two quadrants. Accenture, BMC, CGI, Cherwell, Deloitte, Firescope, KPMG, LTI, Micro Focus and ServiceNow are named Leaders in one quadrant.

In addition, DXC Technology, Infosys, Ivanti and Tech Mahindra were named Rising Stars—companies with "promising portfolios” and "high future potential” by ISG’s definition—in one quadrant each.

A customized version of the report is available from Trianz.

The 2021 ISG Provider Lens™ Enterprise Service Management – Tools and Services Report for the U.S. is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

