U.S. Department of State Selects Infor to Improve Risk Management Capabilities

Infor Risk & Compliance to automate compliance obligations, simplify processes

NEW YORK, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor, the industry cloud company, today announced the U.S. Department of State's (DoS) selection of Infor Risk & Compliance (IRC) to help reduce risk and automate compliance obligations. Specifically, DoS selected IRC and Infor's implementation partner New River Systems to automate and centralize its risk mitigation process to increase efficiency and help ensure that all risks were identified and remediated to be in compliance with audit requirements, reduce the risk of fraud, reduce the amount of time spent on reviewing segregation of duties (SoD) conflicts, and reduce funds spent on external auditors.

In addition, the DoS was recently granted an Authorization to Operate (ATO) for its Infor solution. An ATO is the result of a formal process that authorizes operation of a product and explicitly accepts the risk to agency operations. This authorization is an important step in further controlling risk in government operations.

IRC provides holistic views of data and user access across multiple business environments, so organizations get the visibility and access needed to minimize risk of noncompliance and security breaches. Available globally, and critical to retail, service, healthcare, public sector and manufacturing industries, IRC identifies exceptions and control breakdowns at the time they occur, providing prompt and reliable financial assurance to corporate stakeholders. Through enhanced monitoring functionality, IRC can enable an organization to detect, remediate and prevent segregation of duties (SoD) conflicts, inappropriate access, and user activity. Users can reduce risk and help eliminate manual processing of compliance obligations and waste.

At a broader level, the Infor Risk & Compliance solution will aid the DoS in extracting ERP application data, analyzing the extracted data, and reporting violations or exceptions identified during analysis, saving staff time and increasing efficiency. By implementing IRC, the DoS now has a process for automated SoD control monitoring which centralizes and tracks mitigation actions, giving the organization the ability to meet and comply with A-123 and FISMA regulatory and audit requirements, reducing the risk of fraud and inappropriate access, and reducing the time and disruption of preparing for audit. In addition, specific role access and monitoring existing user accounts and role assignments will create more control over access. The department will be able to automate the process of evaluating access to sensitive data, reducing internal business process risks.

"Infor's trusted applications for public sector are able to help organizations, such as the Department of State, lower the risk of fraud and audit findings within the agency. After a year of using the solution, from June 2020 to June 2021, the DoS reduced violations to zero," said Matt Breslin, Infor executive vice president. "With Infor, organizations are able to develop and document their processes, policies and controls, with enhanced visibility into whether or not they are being followed or if they are effective, allowing them to find and correct issues immediately."

For more information, please visit https://www.infor.com/industries/state-local-government.

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. We develop complete solutions for our focus industries, including industrial manufacturing, distribution, healthcare, food & beverage, automotive, aerospace & defense, and high tech. Infor's mission-critical enterprise applications and services are designed to deliver sustainable operational advantages with security and faster time to value. We are obsessed with delivering successful business outcomes for customers. Over 65,000 organizations in more than 175 countries rely on Infor's 17,000 employees to help achieve their business goals. As a Koch company, our financial strength, ownership structure, and long-term view empower us to foster enduring, mutually beneficial relationships with our customers. Visit www.infor.com.

For more information:

Christina Ledger

Infor

312-662-2135

christina.ledger@infor.com

Copyright ©2022 Infor. All rights reserved. The word and design marks set forth herein are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Infor and/or related affiliates and subsidiaries. All other trademarks listed herein are the property of their respective owners. www.infor.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-department-of-state-selects-infor-to-improve-risk-management-capabilities-301516518.html

SOURCE Infor