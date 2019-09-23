U.S. Department of the Navy Awards Perspecta $657 Million Extension to Continue Providing IT Services on its Next Generation Enterprise Services (NGEN) Contract

CHANTILLY, Va., Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Perspecta Inc. (NYSE: PRSP), a leading U.S. government services provider, today announced that it was awarded a $657 million extension of its NGEN contract with the U.S. Department of the Navy for continued delivery IT services. The extension provides the continued delivery of IT services for an additional four months beyond the current NGEN extension, from June 1, 2020 to September 30, 2020, with three one-month options available.

Under NGEN, Perspecta operates the Navy Marine Corps Intranet (NMCI), the world's largest intranet, with approximately 400,000 seats representing 700,000 Navy and Marine Corps uniformed and civilian users, largely within the continental United States. As originally awarded, the NGEN contract would have expired on June 26, 2018, with the current extension slated to expire on May 31, 2020.

"Through NGEN, the Navy has long established itself as a technology leader among government agencies," said Mac Curtis, president and chief executive officer, Perspecta. "We are proud of the innovative partnership we've built with them and look forward to putting bold new ideas to work in preparation for the next phase of the program."

About Perspecta Inc.

At Perspecta (NYSE: PRSP), we question, we seek and we solve. Perspecta brings a diverse set of capabilities to our U.S. government customers in defense, intelligence, civilian, health care and state and local markets. Our 270+ issued, licensed and pending patents are more than just pieces of paper, they tell the story of our innovation. With offerings in mission services, digital transformation and enterprise operations, our team of 14,000 engineers, analysts, investigators and architects work tirelessly to not only execute the mission, but build and support the backbone that enables it. Perspecta was formed to take on big challenges. We are an engine for growth and success and we enable our customers to build a better nation. For more information about Perspecta, visit perspecta.com.

This press release may contain- forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the management of Perspecta and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Perspecta undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although Perspecta believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve a variety of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-department-of-the-navy-awards-perspecta-657-million-extension-to-continue-providing-it-services-on-its-next-generation-enterprise-services-ngen-contract-300923106.html

SOURCE Perspecta Inc.