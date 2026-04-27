US Energy Aktie

US Energy für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2AMK1 / ISIN: US9118052086

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27.04.2026 16:39:01

U.S. Energy Corp Stock Surges 45% On Long-Term Helium Supply Agreement

(RTTNews) - U.S. Energy Corp. (USEG) shares jumped 44.54 percent to $1.34, gaining $0.4129 on Monday, after announcing a long-term helium sales agreement that strengthens its future revenue visibility.

The stock is currently trading at $1.34, compared to a previous close of $0.9271 on the Nasdaq. It reached an intraday high of $1.37 and a low of $1.26, with volume surging to 103.21 million shares.

The company revealed it has signed a five-year take-or-pay agreement with an investment-grade global industrial gas company for helium production from its Big Sky Carbon Hub in Montana. Pricing under the agreement is fixed at $285 per thousand cubic feet, with annual inflation-linked increases starting in 2028.

The stock's 52-week range is at $0.66 to $2.75.

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