Britische Pfund - US-Dollar

1,3149
 USD
-0,0006
-0,05 %
USD - GBP
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
<
Invertiert
>
18.11.2025 17:13:14

U.S. Factory Orders Rebound In Line With Estimates In August

(RTTNews) - The Commerce Department released a report on Tuesday showing a significant rebound by new orders for U.S. manufactured goods in the month of August.

The report said factory orders jumped by 1.4 percent in August after tumbling by 1.3 percent in July. The rebound was in line with economist estimates.

The sharp increase by factory orders came amid a surge by orders for durable goods, which shot up by 2.9 percent in August after plunging by 2.8 percent in July.

Orders for transportation equipment led the rebound by durable goods orders, soaring by 7.9 percent in August after plummeting by 9.3 percent in July.

Meanwhile, the Commerce Department said orders for non-durable goods edged down by 0.1 percent in August after rising by 0.3 percent in the previous month.

The report also said shipments of manufactured goods slipped by 0.1 percent in August following a 0.9 percent increase in July.

Inventories of manufactured goods were virtually unchanged in August after inching up by 0.2 percent in the previous month.

The Commerce Department said the inventories-to-shipments ratio came in at 1.56 in August, unchanged from July.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

21:17 Berkshire setzt auf Alphabet: Buffett räumt sein Portfolio im 3. Quartal 2025 um
16.11.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 46
16.11.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 46: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
15.11.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
15.11.25 KW 46: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX letztlich mit kräftigen Abgaben -- US-Börsen schließen mit Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen schließen im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Dienstag schwach. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchte ebenso Verluste. An der Wall Street zeigen sich unterdessen deutliche Abgaben. Die Börsen in Asien gaben auch am zweiten Handelstag der Woche nach.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen