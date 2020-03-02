U.S. FDA Accepts Regulatory Submission for Tanezumab, a Potential First-in-Class Treatment for Patients with Chronic Pain Due to Moderate-to-Severe Osteoarthritis

NEW YORK and INDIANAPOLIS, March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) and Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted for review a Biologics License Application (BLA) for tanezumab 2.5 mg administered subcutaneously (SC), which is being evaluated for patients with chronic pain due to moderate-to-severe osteoarthritis (OA) who have experienced inadequate pain relief with other analgesics. Tanezumab is a monoclonal antibody that is part of an investigational class of non-opioid chronic pain medications known as nerve growth factor (NGF) inhibitors.

More than 27 million Americans are living with OA, 11 million of whom have moderate-to-severe OA. Currently available treatment options for moderate-to-severe OA do not meet the needs of all patients, and many cycle through multiple therapies to find relief from their pain. The Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) goal date for the FDA to make a decision on the tanezumab application is in December 2020. In its acceptance letter, the FDA stated that it is currently planning to hold an Advisory Committee meeting to discuss this application.

"The FDA acceptance of the tanezumab application represents a significant milestone, and the breadth of our regulatory submission reflects the extensive clinical data we have gathered for tanezumab over the course of its development," said Ken Verburg, tanezumab development team leader, Pfizer Global Product Development. "There is an urgent need for innovation in the treatment of osteoarthritis, as there have been no new classes of medicines available for this debilitating condition in more than a decade. If approved, tanezumab would be a first-in-class treatment for patients suffering from chronic pain due to moderate-to-severe osteoarthritis who have experienced inadequate pain relief with other analgesics."

"Osteoarthritis patients face a significant burden – due to the physical pain they experience, nearly every aspect of their lives can be impacted. This pain can affect their ability to participate in daily activities, which can have significant psychological, social and societal consequences," said Patrik Jonsson, president, Lilly Bio-Medicines. "We look forward to working closely with the FDA to potentially bring tanezumab to patients living with moderate-to-severe osteoarthritis."

The tanezumab regulatory submission encompasses data from 39 Phase 1-3 clinical studies evaluating the safety and efficacy of tanezumab among more than 18,000 patients, including three Phase 3 studies evaluating SC administration of tanezumab in patients with moderate-to-severe OA.

About Tanezumab

Tanezumab is an investigational monoclonal antibody that works by selectively targeting, binding to and inhibiting NGF. NGF levels increase in the body as a result of injury, inflammation or in chronic pain states. By inhibiting NGF, tanezumab may help to keep pain signals produced by muscles, skin and organs from reaching the spinal cord and brain. Tanezumab has a novel mechanism that acts in the periphery in a different manner than opioids and other analgesics, including nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), and in studies to date, tanezumab has not demonstrated a risk of addiction, misuse or dependence.

The Pfizer-Lilly Alliance

In 2013, Pfizer and Lilly entered into a worldwide collaboration to develop and commercialize tanezumab, a monoclonal antibody that is part of an investigational class of non-opioid pain medications known as NGF inhibitors. Tanezumab has the potential to address significant unmet needs in moderate-to-severe OA, a condition that can have life-altering physical, social, psychological and economic impacts. We are driven by our shared mission to improve the lives of the millions of people who are suffering from chronic pain. Together, we are leveraging our deep clinical expertise with the goal of delivering scientific innovation in chronic pain management and making a meaningful difference for people around the world.

