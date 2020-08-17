U.S. Federal Courts Turn To Bloomberg Law For Legal Research And News Under New Multi-Year Contract

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Law today announced that the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts (AO) has awarded it a new multi-year contract to provide its flagship legal research platform Bloomberg Law to the entire federal judiciary, including the Supreme Court of the United States and all U.S. circuit, district and bankruptcy courts. The agreement expands what was already a significant presence for Bloomberg Law since 2016 within the federal court system.

Under the agreement, more than 20,000 legal professionals will have unlimited access to the Bloomberg Law advanced technology platform, which includes breaking news, expert analysis, and business intelligence and incorporates Bloomberg's company and financial data. Judges, court librarians, staff attorneys, and law clerks will utilize Bloomberg Law to conduct research across various types of primary and secondary content, encompassing both historical precedents and the latest emerging legal theories. The platform's breadth, historical coverage, current awareness, authority, and search methodologies will enable federal judiciary users to locate the information needed for the effective resolution of cases before the courts.

"Since 1933, Bloomberg Law has been covering the federal court system and we're excited to bring our rich heritage with the courts to bear on supporting the legal professionals working within the federal judiciary," said Joe Breda, President, Bloomberg Law. "With our ongoing commitment to investing in Bloomberg Law and adding new content and technology to the platform, we'll continue to enhance the platform to meet the AO's evolving needs."

