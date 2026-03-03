U.S. Futures May See Another Early Sell-Off After Yesterday's Recovery

(RTTNews) - After recovering from an initial sell-off to end the previous session mixed, stocks are likely to show a significant move back to the downside in early trading on Tuesday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a sharply lower open for the markets, with the S&P 500 futures down by 1.7 percent.

Concerns about the ongoing conflict in the Middle East may lead to renewed selling pressure on Wall Street amid a continued spike by the price of crude oil.

Brent crude oil futures have soared above $80 a barrel, adding to worries the jump in prices will lead to higher inflation.

The extended surge in oil prices comes amid news Iran has closed the Strait of Hormuz in retaliation for the U.S. and Israeli attacks and threatened to fire on any ship trying to pass through the vital waterway.

Intense selling in overseas markets may carry over onto Wall Street, although trading activity may be somewhat subdued amid a lack of U.S. economic data, potentially leading to increased volatility.

"Investors across the Atlantic are also starting to become more alarmed about the situation in the Middle East," said Dan Coatsworth, head of markets at AJ Bell. "The suspension of LNG production in Qatar is a particularly sensitive pressure point and has seen gas prices surge globally." He added, "The longer oil and natural gas prices remain elevated, the greater the risk of a meaningful impact on inflation which could mean higher interest rates, an event that's typically negative for equity markets."

Stocks moved sharply lower at the start of trading on Monday in reaction to the conflict in the Middle East but showed a substantial recovery over the course of the session. The major averages climbed well off their lows of the session before eventually ending the day narrowly mixed.

After tumbling by as much as 1.6 percent, the Nasdaq rose 80.65 points or 0.4 percent to 22,748.86. The S&P 500 also inched up 2.74 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 6,881.62, while the narrower Dow dipped 73.14 points or 0.2 percent to 48,904.78.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved sharply lower during trading on Tuesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index plunged by 3.1 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index slumped by 1.4 percent.

The major European markets have also shown substantial moves to the downside on the day. While the German DAX Index is down by 3.5 percent, the French CAC 40 Index is down by 2.9 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is down by 2.6 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are soaring $5.17 to $76.40 a barrel after spiking $4.21 to $71.23 a barrel on Monday. Meanwhile, after jumping $63.70 to $5,311.60 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are plunging $120.70 to $5,190.90 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 157.74 yen compared to the 157.34 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Monday. Against the euro, the dollar is trading at $1.1597 compared to yesterday's $1.1687.