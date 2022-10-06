Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
U.S. Institute of Peace Announces Finalists For 2022 Women Building Peace Award

WASHINGTON, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The United States Institute of Peace (USIP) is honored to announce the six finalists for the 2022 Women Building Peace Award.

The Women Building Peace Award is given each year to a woman peacebuilder who has made a major contribution to preventing conflict, combatting violence and building peace.

This year, USIP received nominations from over 25 countries.

A council of distinguished experts and leaders has selected six finalists: Roma Al-Damasi from Yemen; Eunice Otuko Apio from Uganda; Gloria Laker from Uganda; Muna Luqman from Yemen; Hindrin Muhammad from Syria; and María Eugenia Mosquera Riascos from Colombia.

"These six women are all absolutely exceptional," said Lise Grande, USIP's president and CEO.

"Working in some of the most difficult conditions imaginable, these women have built peace in their communities and countries by forging alliances, resolving grievances, fighting for rights and protecting people from violence."

"It is with great honor that we announce these finalists on the fifth anniversary of the adoption of the U.S. Women, Peace and Security Act, which has enshrined American's commitment to support courageous women around the world."

The recipient of this year's award will be announced at the end of November.

USIP was established by Congress in 1984 as a nonpartisan public institute dedicated to helping to prevent, mitigate and resolve violent conflict abroad.

For information on the award, visit: www.usip.org/womenbuildingpeace

For information on USIP, visit: https://www.usip.org/about

