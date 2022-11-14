U.S. Legal Support Completes Acquisition of Philadelphia-Based Summit Court Reporting

HOUSTON, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Legal Support Inc., the nation's leading provider of litigation support services, is proud to announce the successful acquisition of Summit Court Reporting, a full-service, independent court reporting company with headquarters in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. This acquisition is part of a key initiative for U.S. Legal Support to increase court reporting coverage and capabilities for their legal industry partners in the northeastern United States.

Operating for nearly thirty years, the certified woman-owned Summit Court Reporting has been providing court reporting and videography services locally in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and New York. More recently, Summit Court Reporting began offering these services on a limited basis both nationally and internationally. By combining Summit's current offerings with U.S. Legal Support's ecosystem of litigation support services, the acquisition will enable better service to existing and new clients. U.S. Legal Support's services include court reporting, record retrieval, trial services, as well as interpreting, translation, and transcription services.

"Summit Court Reporting and U.S. Legal Support are incredibly aligned in the fact that both of our organizations prioritize exceptional client service," says Jimmie Bridwell, Chief Executive Officer, U.S. Legal Support. "We are thrilled to welcome Summit Court Reporting and their clients and network of professional court reporters and videographers into our family. Through strategic acquisitions such as this, U.S. Legal Support endeavors to support legal professionals across the country and continue to be the partner our clients deserve by providing exceptional, accurate, and timely service."

"Summit Court Reporting is proud to join the U.S. Legal Support family," said Yvette Smith Samuel, President and Founder of Summit Court Reporting. "Partnering with U.S. Legal Support is a strategic move we're making for our clients so they can have industry-leading litigation support services under one umbrella. In addition to court reporting and videography services, our clients will now have access to professional legal interpreters, translation services, litigation consulting, and transcript services. I am confident this was the right choice because U.S. Legal Support and Summit Court Reporting have the same goal of providing our customers with great service and coverage when and where they need it. I look forward to continuing to work with our clients and legal professionals in Philadelphia and surrounding areas."

Moving forward, acquisitions will continue to play a key role in U.S. Legal Support's mission to unite nationwide litigation support resources with local expertise to create an exceptional customer experience. With offices currently in 2,700 cities across the country, U.S. Legal Support plans to increase their nationwide presence in key markets throughout.

About U.S. Legal Support

U.S. Legal Support was founded in 1996 with a single goal: to be the first nationwide, all-inclusive litigation support company. Over the last thirty years, our mission has remained the same: to build lasting relationships with our legal industry partners by delivering exceptional litigation support services. With a full suite of court reporting solutions, record retrieval, interpreting & translations, trial services and transcription services, we serve the legal industry better. To law firms, enterprise legal teams, and insurance carriers across the country, U.S. Legal Support offers on-demand access to 12,000+ offices in more than 2,700 cities with in-person, remote and hybrid service capabilities. For more information about U.S. Legal Support, visit the company's website at: www.uslegalsupport.com .

