U.S. Medical Management "USMM" is proud to announce new additions to executive leadership team

Four highly experienced executives have recently joined USMM as a new era in patient care begins

TROY, Mich., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Medical Management "USMM", a recognized leader in providing high-quality, compassionate healthcare within proven care models that support complex and fragile individuals in the home setting, has appointed four experienced industry professionals to its leadership team. Shelly Martin has joined as Chief Operating Officer, Kristin Darby as Chief Information Officer, Jim Lydiard as Chief Strategy Officer, and Jonathan A. Meyers, FSA, MAAA as USMM Chief Actuary.

"We are so pleased that top healthcare executives from around the country are joining our team at USMM. Our new executive leadership team will build upon the incredible foundation and legacy of USMM to create a new, transformational care experience for all our patients and their families. I couldn't be prouder of the energy, excitement, and experience that this new leadership team brings to USMM," said Adam Boehler, Executive Chairman of USMM and CEO of Rubicon Founders.

Shelly Martin has more than 25 years of experience in the healthcare community. Prior to USMM, Shelly was the President of Optum in Utah. Prior to joining Optum, she served as the Vice President of Operations for Healthcare Partners of Nevada, managing 32 primary clinics, and more than 100 providers and staff. Shelly holds multiple health care certifications, and is an active member of the American Association of Managed Care Nurses (AAMCN).

Kristin Darby is a trusted technology strategist with more than 25+ years in the field. Kristin comes to USMM from Envision Healthcare in Nashville, TN where she served as the Enterprise Chief Information Officer. Kristin also held CIO roles for the Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Tenet Healthcare (Northeast and North Midwest Business Units), and the Risk Management Foundation of the Harvard Medical Institute (CRICO). She was also the Director of IT for Fresenius Medical Care North America. Kristin is an Independent Director with Federal Home Loan Bank of Cincinnati where she serves on the Risk Committee and is Chair of the Business Operations Committee. Kristin has been honored with many awards, including CIO Hall of Fame in 2021.

Jim Lydiard most recently led Payer Contracting and National Accounts as the Strategy & Development Vice President at Strive Health; a tech-enabled, value based startup in the field of kidney care. Prior to his role at Strive health, Jim was the Staff Vice President at CareMore/Anthem. His industry contributions have been documented in Senior Housing News, McKnights, Milken Institute on Aging, National Investment Center (NIC), amongst others.

Jonathan A. Meyers FSA, MAAA has worked his entire 30 year career in the Managed Care industry. In his most recent role, Jonathan was Chief Actuary Officer for InnovaCare Health. His prior roles include running Government Programs Actuarial Services for Horizon BCBS of NJ, helping launch a successful ACO in NY, CFO and Chief Actuary of HealthCare Partners in NY (subsidiary of Heritage Medical Systems), Employee Benefits Consultant with key clients such as Northwell Health, Johnson and Johnson and International Paper, and various Actuarial rotations at United HealthCare. Jonathan is a Fellow of the Society of Actuaries and Member of the American Academy of Actuaries.

About USMM

U.S. Medical Management (USMM), along with its affiliated entities (Visiting Physicians Association, Pinnacle Senior Care, and Grace Hospice, among others) is a leading management services organization and provider of home based primary care services for complex/fragile patients. Based in Troy, Michigan, USMM operates Visiting Physician Association practices in 11 states, constituting a 200 + primary care provider group, providing continuity-based primary care under an integrated, physician-driven model which includes ancillary services such as home health, hospice, radiology, diagnostics, DME and laboratory. USMM also operates a multi-state Medicare Shared Savings Program ACO serving approximately 20,000 complex/fragile Medicare patients. In December 2021, Rubicon Founders acquired a majority stake in USMM.

usmmllc.com

