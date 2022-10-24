U.S. News to Host Inaugural 'State of Equity in America' Forum

Former U.S. Surgeon General, National Urban League CEO among leaders to dialogue about health, economic equity in the U.S. and New York.

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in data-driven journalism and analysis, will convene stakeholders with shared interest in issues related to financial and health equity and spotlight solutions for New York and beyond for the inaugural "The State of Equity in America" forum, on November 16, 2022 at 75 Rockefeller Plaza in New York.

At this exclusive, invite-only event, thought leaders and experts from business, government, health, the nonprofit world and other sectors will come together for a two-session program highlighting economic inequities (8:00 AM - 12:00 PM) and health inequities (1:00 PM - 5:00 PM) in America, with a special focus on New York.

The morning program will include a discussion of the challenges of a post-COVID economy in New York and in the United States – including the housing crisis – and what can be done to help those in lower income brackets move forward. The afternoon program will highlight health disparities among the underserved and ways to work together to improve health equity for New Yorkers and across America.

John Gerzema, CEO of The Harris Poll, will present findings from a recent Harris Poll/U.S. News survey that will shine a light on Americans' concerns and perceptions as they relate to these important issues.

Confirmed participants include:

Financial Equity (morning)

Darren Walker , President, Ford Foundation

, President, Ford Foundation Maria Torres-Springer , Deputy Mayor for Economic and Workforce Development, New York City

, Deputy Mayor for Economic and Workforce Development, Jennifer Jones Austin, Esq. , CEO, Federation of Protestant Welfare Agencies

, CEO, Federation of Protestant Welfare Agencies Denise Scott , President, Local Initiatives Support Corporation

President, Local Initiatives Support Corporation Kathryn S. Wylde , President and CEO, Partnership for New York City

, President and CEO, Partnership for Richard Mack , CEO and Co-Founder, Mack Real Estate Group

, CEO and Co-Founder, Mack Real Estate Group Barika X. Williams , Executive Director, Association for Neighborhood & Housing Development

, Executive Director, Association for Neighborhood & Housing Development Beth Ferreira , Partner, FirstMark

, Partner, FirstMark Félix V. Matos Rodríguez, Ph.D. , Chancellor of The City University of New York

, Chancellor of The Hope Knight , President, CEO and Commissioner of Empire State Development

, President, CEO and Commissioner of Empire State Development Shamina Singh , Founder and President, Center for Inclusive Growth, Mastercard; Executive Vice President of Corporate Sustainability, Mastercard

Health Equity (afternoon)

Regina Benjamin , M.D. , former United States Surgeon General

, former United States Surgeon General Marc H. Morial , President and CEO, National Urban League

, President and CEO, National Philip O. Ozuah, M.D., Ph.D , President and CEO, Montefiore Medical Center

, President and CEO, Montefiore Medical Center Wayne J. Riley , M.D. , President, SUNY Downstate Health Sciences University

, President, SUNY Downstate Health Sciences University Selwyn M. Vickers , M.D. , President and CEO, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

, President and CEO, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Steven J. Corwin , M.D. , President and CEO, NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital

, President and CEO, NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital Charles Phillips , Managing Partner and Co-Founder, Recognize

, Managing Partner and Co-Founder, Recognize Deborah Phillips , Executive Director, Black Directors Health Equity Agenda

, Executive Director, Black Directors Health Equity Agenda Ali Shirvani-Mahdavi , Ph.D., Vice President of Health Equity Analytics, Optum

"The financial and health effects of COVID-19 revealed deep fractures in our economy and exacerbated health disparities that are a major challenge to ensuring the health and vitality of individuals and entire communities, especially those that are underserved," said Eric Gertler, executive chairman and CEO at U.S. News. "At 'The State of Equity in America' forum, U.S. News is convening industry and thought leaders to learn from and collaborate with each other to drive solutions for health and economic equity in the United States."

Partners of the event include Mastercard® , Optum , Chief Executives for Corporate Purpose and Black Directors Health Equity Agenda .

Media interested in attending "The State of Equity" in America forum should contact Jessica Lewis Young (jlyoung@usnews.com) and connect with the forum on Twitter and LinkedIn using #USNEquity.

