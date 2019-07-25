U.S. Patent Awarded For Certified Latest Invention Kollajell™ Hydrolyzed Jellyfish Collagen Type I.II.V. - Powder

SAN DIEGO, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Certified Nutraceuticals, Inc. is proud to announce the issuance of U.S. Patent Number 10,287,339 B2 – (WW Pending) for its newest invention of invertebrate collagen protein bound to natural minerals. KollaJell™ is the creation of many years of research and development under the management of the original inventor of Hydrolyzed Collagen.

KollaJell™ - patented purification and extraction technology uniquely supplies special nutrients of collagen and minerals founded only in jellyfish collagen powder. This type of collagen from jellyfish is the only type that contains the amino acid "tryptophan" and contains glutamic acids in large numbers that are especially important in brain function. KollaJell™ is composed of collagen Types I.II.V. with a unique amino acids profile. What makes this collagen stand out among all other collagen types? KollaJell™ bound with natural essential minerals, and naturally contains Chondroitin, Hyaluronic Acid, Mucopolysaccharides, and Glucosamine. This collagen source is rich in macroelements, but is especially rich in glutamic acid, serine, and tryptophan three key amino acids controlling homeostasis of the gut-microbiome-immune-brain axis (Ma and Ma, 2018). They are essential for serotonin production, induction of immune response, improvement in gut barrier function, for enteric nervous system function and central nervous system communication (Knauf et al., 2019). In particular, these molecules are coined "enterosymes" are now know to modulate the function of the enteric nervous system and drivers of intestinal inflammation leading to associated phenotypes like insulin resistance and hyperglycemia (Bessac et al., 2018).



This is exciting news for Certified Nutraceuticals (CN). Mr. Alkayali stated: This is the longevity breakthrough supplement of the century. CN is planning to market this unique supplement worldwide. Mr. Alkayali was the first to introduce collagen supplements to the market more than a quarter of a century ago. Certified Nutraceuticals specializes in innovative quality collagen and anti-aging nutrients for longevity and good health. We developed kollaGen II-xs™ 100% Chicken Sternum Collagen Type II, Revers♥e-vine® - grapevine extract antioxidant featuring the newly discovered Trans-e-Viniferin considered to have more antioxidant effects beyond resveratrol, H.A.95™ Natural Hyaluronic acid synovial fluid to lubricate healthy joints, Olea25® - 25% Hydroxytyrosol powder extracted from organic Olive leaf with the highest ORAC value of any botanical ingredient discovered to date, and our proprietary blend TendoGuard™ - Collagen Type I,II,V,X and Mucopolysaccharides for keeping tendons healthy and flexible. Plus, Telos95®" – is the only affordable scientifically validated ingredient for Telomere health support backed by human clinical study.

For more information and availability, please contact our sales teams at Certified Nutraceuticals, Inc. (951) 600-3899 – Fax: (951) 600-8676



info@certifiednutra.com www.certifiednutra.com

Contact:

Ahmad Alkayali

Abdul Alkayali

9495548853



Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/12781102



Press release distributed by PRLog

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-patent-awarded-for-certified-latest-invention-kollajell-hydrolyzed-jellyfish-collagen-type-iiiv---powder-300890668.html

SOURCE Certified Nutraceuticals